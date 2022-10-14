Has she found love yet? Adamari López finally introduces her ‘boyfriend’
Adamari López jokingly introduces her 'boyfriend'. Is the beloved Puerto Rican host finally ready for love after Toni Costa.
- Adamari López jokingly introduces her ‘boyfriend’.
- Is she finally ready for love? The Puerto Rican host confirms suspicions.
- Adamari shows the man who would “die for her”.
Since the Adamari Lópe and the Spanish dancer announced their breakup, many questions have been raised, which little by little have been clarified. While Toni Costa enjoys a new relationship, many of Adamari’s followers wonder when she will open the doors to love. Now the Puerto Rican host raises suspicions.
After she was seen with a mysterious man in November 2021, many questions were raised about a new love in Adamari López ‘s life. She shared several videos joking about her love life where internet users said that sooner or later she would introduce her new romance.
Does Adamari López already have a boyfriend?
Now again the host of Hoy Día has caused a stir on social media after posting several videos where she’s dancing with a mystery man, causing speculation about a possible romance between the two. All that changed after the Puerto Rican host recently presented the man who would “die for her”.
In honor of Halloween, the Chaparrita de Oro chose to post a fun photo session on Instagram. She also decided to share some news and finally revealed her alleged boyfriend! Filed As: Adamari López presents boyfriend
At last! Adamari López introduces her new boyfriend
In the video, a woman off camera is heard saying: “Ada and today you are introducing us to your boyfriend.” With a huge smile and that sense of humor that so much characterizes the host beloved by Hispanics, she did not hesitate to respond.
“Yes! I am super excited to introduce you to this man who dies for me,” said the Telemundo host, while screaming with emotion. She gradually pulled out a skull that was part of the set for the photo shoot she did with Alaïa. Filed As: Adamari López presents boyfriend
The Hoy Día host raises suspicions about romance
So no, the Chaparrita de Oro has not yet introduced the man who has stolen her heart. As usual, she shared a little humor with her loyal fans. Without a doubt Adamari López received hundreds of messages reacting to her story that was shared on Instagram.
This would not be the first time that the Amigas y rivales star has created a scandal on social media about this, since many of her followers and close friends are waiting for the Puerto Rican beauty to open the door to love and give herself one more chance to be happy. Filed As: Adamari López presents boyfriend