Adamari López shares a difficult experience on social media (VIDEO)

Adamari López shares a difficult experience on social media.

She told her Instagram followers about it.

“I’m not well!” she revealed. Adamari López shares a difficult experience on social media. It turns out that after the December holidays returning to her workout routine was harder than she expected. Television host and actress Adamari López shared how hard it was with her followers. “My hands are shaking, I’m not well!” she says in the video recorded from her car explaining why she’s not having an easy time. Adamari López shares a difficult time: “I’m not well!” The video shared by Adamari López on Facebook shows her inside her car, looking sweaty and disheveled. For a short time, the presenter greets her followers with a smile, which gradually fades from her face. “My hands are shaking, I’m not well!” the video begins. “I just got in the car and everything is shaking, my arms hurt, my legs hurt… it’s like starting all over again,” she told her followers, after she said she had started working out again.

Adamari López explains how it feels to start working out again The actress also explained to her followers that she had taken a break from going to the gym over the holidays. Her trainer was also on vacation which is why she had just started again. Adamari said she didn’t have enough motivation without her and says it’s hard to go back. “Leaving training for a month at most, it takes a lot of work and takes its toll on the body. I don’t want to go back tomorrow, but I have to go back because I have to recreate that resistance and discipline, and train again every day,” Adamari told her followers

The host promises to continue working out regularly After admitting how difficult it was for her to return to working out as she did before, she said that it’s not something she’s going to give up easily. Ada pointed out that she doesn’t want to get out of shape again. “Now the discipline that I put into it counts and the effort to continue achieving this goal of a healthy life that I want to continue having, I know that if I make excuses, I can return to where I was before and that is something that I don’t want.”

She sports a great figure at 50 Thanks to the constant work that Adamari López has put in, the presenter sports a spectacular figure that she shows off quite often on social media. Due to her discipline at the gym she now has a figure that she doesn’t hide. The presenter often takes the opportunity to show off her hard work in miniskirts or body conscious dresses. Click to see Adamari’s video HERE.