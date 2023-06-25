Adamari López is criticized for using too many filters on social media

Adamari López is harshly criticized for using too many filters.

The former presenter posted a photo of her visit to Puerto Rico.

People say she doesn’t look like herself.

Adamari López, once again, is being criticized on social media. She recently shared a photo of her visit to Puerto Rico. Netizens did not hesitate to point out that she’s overusing filters on her Instagram photos.

In the age of social media, outward appearances have become a central component of our daily lives. Platforms like Instagram have given rise to a culture obsessed with aesthetic perfection, where the use of filters and editing tools has become common. But people are complaining that Adamari no longer looks like herself in her recent post.

Adamari celebrates her return to Puerto Rico

Celebrating her return to Puerto Rico, the actress and television presenter, Adamari López, shared a photograph on Instagram where she’s wearing a pink and white checkered dress, accompanied by a pearl necklace. Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun, highlighting her beautiful face.

«Proud to return to my land to be part of the inauguration of @wyndhampalmas in my beloved town of Humacao. Tremendous. Share with Chris Sariego, COO of LionGrove, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, the Founder and CEO of LionGrove, Andro Nodarse León, and my dear @zuleykarivera and @djluian,» she wrote in the description.