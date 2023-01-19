Everyone is talking about Adamari López since her visit to La Casa de los Famosos 3.

The Hoy Día host had a forceful message.

She has something to say to celebrities who complain about fame. La Casa de los Famosos 3 started with 10 unknown contestants who fought to stay in the house and during those first days Adamari López visited them. While there, she had the opportunity to spend some time with them and, not only that, she sent forceful messages to Toni Costa, Luis Fonsi and even other celebrities. Although the official start of La Casa de los Famosos 3 wasn’t until Tuesday, January 17, the reality show has been on everyone’s lips and the first celebrity to shine a spotlight on it was Adamari López. Although she will not be an official contestant, she visited the strangers who entered a week before the stars and had some controversial moments. Adamari López said the unthinkable in La Casa de los Famosos 3 She said she didn’t like the fact that Toni Costa spoke about family issues on the second season of the show, including the reasons behind their breakup and she said she was disappointed by Luis Fonsi’s behavior. Adamari López also made it clear that criticism doesn’t knock her down. Lately, the Puerto Rican host has boasted a spectacular figure on her show and on social media. However, it wasn’t always like that because she struggled with her weight for years and received harsh criticism for her curves.

The Puerto Rican host had a clear message for celebrities who complain about fame While talking with two contestants on La Casa de los Famosos 3, Adamari López said that she received a lot of criticism for her body and for being overweight, which she considered to be true. She added that everyone believed they had the right to comment on her size because she was a public figure. User @carolinasánchez1103 shared a TikTok video with a clip of Adamari López saying: “You want to be known and so well known, just to block people for not saying nice things to you, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, the game is not like that.”

Adamari López “annihilates” celebrities who complain about fame The price of fame is clear: Celebrities can no longer lead a quiet life free of criticism from the people who follow them and Adamari López knows this very well: “Yes (they call her fat) and yes I am fat… They call me short and yes I am short and there are people who get offended because they’re told they’re short, because if you are short, you’re not tall, that is, there is too much sensitivity today…” she stated. Was she hurt by the comments? She was very emphatic: “No, but they made me understand that maybe I had to lose weight, but from that to being offended because they called me fat, well, if I was fat, what’s the problem? Now they complain because I’m very skinny, because I don’t have curves, I don’t have as… now I’m happy and when I wanted to solve it, I solved it and that’s it.”

Do people applaud what Adamari López said? People commented on the video and were blunt: “This woman has to be there please.” “Adamari winning as always.” “She’s incredible.” “I love her.” “She has a mouth full of reason.” “How cool that Adamari had time to share with fans.” “My beautiful shorty.” “She has always been like this.” “She should be participating.” The Hoy Día said that La Casa de los Famosos 3 will not be for her since she would never be separated from her daughter Alaïa for so long just to be on a reality show, but on January 17 we’ll meet all the celebrities inside. SEE ADAMARI LÓPEZ’S MESSAGE