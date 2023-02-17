Adamari López discusses co-sleeping with her daughter Alaïa (VIDEO)

Adamari López talks about co-sleeping with her daughter Alaïa.

The Puerto Rican’s ex said months ago this led to their breakup.

Now, the host discusses the issue. Adamari López and Toni Costa may have broken up partly because dancer got tired of the fact that their daughter Alaïa frequently slept with them. Apparently this caused many arguments, leading to their split. Costa said this when he was on La Casa de los Famosos 2. Since their breakup, Adamari López has made it clear that she would not publicly disclose the reasons why, stating that if her daughter Alaïa ever asked her directly, she would not hide the truth from her. Did Adamari López confirm what her ex Toni Costa once said? In a conversation on La Casa de los Famosos 2 Toni Costa hinted that one of the reasons for his breakup with Adamari López was that their daughter Alaïa slept with them all the time, something he didn’t like. Now, on a recent broadcast of Hoy Día, the Puerto Rican host openly talked about co-sleeping with Alaïa. If Adamari López stands out for anything, it is her frankness.

The Hoy Día host confirms that she sleeps with her daughter Alaïa On Valentine’s Day, the other hosts of Hoy Día asked Adamari López if she missed being in a relationship. She confirmed what Toni Costa had said on La Casa de los Famosos 2, when he alluded to the fact that Alaïa often slept in their bed. “…Oh yes I love it (sleeping with Alaïa), that is one of the greatest advantages that I am single and that I have time to spend and dedicate it to my daughter… I also dedicate it to myself, which is important because if I am not ok, neither she nor anyone else around me is going to be fine. But I think that I am enjoying the time that I can share with her while she is little,” Adamari López began.

Adamari López drops a hint to Toni Costa Adamari López apparently confirmed what Toni Costa revealed: “…I will not let anyone tell me, ‘No, you can’t sleep there,’… I like to sleep like cuddling, cuddling, spooning, feeling the partner, it’s not that I’m always cheesy but the contact with the person you love seems spectacular to me even when there’s nothing more, even if it’s just the contact,” she finished. Naturally, some people echoed what her ex had said: “That was her big problem, according to Toni, she wanted to sleep with her all the time since the baby was born, she neglected her husband.” “She doesn’t understand that there must be a balance and at first it is logical that they are close because they are babies but the girl is already older.” “Nothing in this life has more value than our children but everything in its place, she can be mother and also wife.”

People debate whether Alaïa is too old to sleep with her mother The debate about whether Alaïa should still sleep with her mother heated up: “Later she will cry went she goes with another!!!” “And Ada used him to have a son and then she got tired of him and threw him away!!!” “Toni, one of the best fathers in the world, always attentive to his daughter, since she was born.” “It’s okay that you sleep with Alaia but be careful you can create a codependency for both.” People split between Adamari López and Toni Costa: “This woman continues with her wrong life, so much intelligence is of no use to her, a child must have his space.” “That cold hearted heart and flat body will live all her life single.”“ I applaud Ada.”