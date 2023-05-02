Adamari López and Chiquibaby appear together for a new project
Adamari López announces a new project with Chiquibaby.The former Telemundo hosts share their friendship on social media. Will they return to television?
- Adamari López announces a new project with Chiquibaby.
- The former Telemundo hosts share their friendship on social media.
- Will they return to television?
Last November, Telemundo made some big changes on popular morning show Hoy Día. Several of Adamari López’s co-hosts had to say goodbye to the Spanish-language television network and among them was Stephanie Himonidis, also known as Chiquibaby. Now the hosts are announcing a new project together.
Stephanie Himonidis spent four years on Telemundo before she was let go. Adamari López was also asked to leave Hoy Día after more than 10 years on April 7.
Adamari López and Chiquibaby appear together again
Since their dismissal, both Adamari and Chiquibaby have been active and happy on social media. The two beloved hosts have been seen together and often share content. Now they are announcing a new project.
Adamari López appeared again with her good friend. And something else unites them. Well, the Chaparrita de Oro is godmother to Chiquibaby’s daughter Capri Blu. Meanwhile Stephani Himonidis is always present at the most important events in Ada’s life.
Former Telemundo hosts announce new project
Both Chiquibaby and Adamari have always been there to support each other during their toughest moments, such was the case as both try to figure out what comes next after leaving Telemundo. The pair recently had some exciting news for their fans.
Chiquibaby shared a series of photographs on Instagram that show what she’s been doing with Adamari López lately. But that is not all, the radio host also shared a new project that they are working on which has nothing to do with television.
What is Adamari López and Chiquibaby’s new adventure?
“Today we went to train, well I “tried” but it was fun (remember I’m recovering from the knee) #FUN #happysaturday Thank you comadre for the invitation!” reads the description of Chiquibaby’s post. The new project is none other than than a workout plan to get healthy and have fun.
“I love you, beautiful comadre. Thank you for coming, now we have to train more often together,”, added Adamari López. People immediately commented: “It starts with something.” “The wives!” “I love seeing them together!” “It’s more fun for their audience that we love them very much.” “I love them and I miss them.”