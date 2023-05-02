Adamari López and Chiquibaby appear together for a new project

Adamari López announces a new project with Chiquibaby.

The former Telemundo hosts share their friendship on social media.

Will they return to television?

Last November, Telemundo made some big changes on popular morning show Hoy Día. Several of Adamari López’s co-hosts had to say goodbye to the Spanish-language television network and among them was Stephanie Himonidis, also known as Chiquibaby. Now the hosts are announcing a new project together.

Stephanie Himonidis spent four years on Telemundo before she was let go. Adamari López was also asked to leave Hoy Día after more than 10 years on April 7.

Adamari López and Chiquibaby appear together again

Since their dismissal, both Adamari and Chiquibaby have been active and happy on social media. The two beloved hosts have been seen together and often share content. Now they are announcing a new project.

Adamari López appeared again with her good friend. And something else unites them. Well, the Chaparrita de Oro is godmother to Chiquibaby’s daughter Capri Blu. Meanwhile Stephani Himonidis is always present at the most important events in Ada’s life.