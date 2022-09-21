Did Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5, cheat on his wife with an Instagram model?
Adam Levine may have been unfaithful to his wife, Behati Prinsloo. Instagram model Sumner Stroh makes the singer look bad.
As if the entertainment world didn’t need one more scandal, it was revealed that Adam Levine, lead singer of the band Maroon 5, may have been unfaithful to his wife Behati Prinsloo, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. She put the singer in a very bad spot by revealing details that no one would have imagined.
According to The Cut, in a TikTok video posted by Sumner, the singer (who is best known for hits like This Love, She Will be Loved and Moves Like Jagger) recently sent her a private message asking if he could name his new baby “Sumner” after her. But that’s not all.
Sumner Stroh claims she had an affair with Adam Levine
In the video, which so far has more than 7 million views, the model says that she had an affair with “a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model”. She later says he is Maroon 5 lead singer, Adam Levine, who is married and has two children with Behati Prinsloo.
Also, Sumner said that when they started dating, she was “young”, “naive” and “easily manipulated”. “Frankly, I feel exploited,” said the young woman, who is 23 years old. Meanwhile the singer turned 43 last March (Filed as: Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5, would have been unfaithful to his wife with a model)
Adam Levine asked Sumner Stroh if he could name his baby after her
Next, model Sumner Stroh shared what appear to be screenshots of messages from Adam Levine, which she says he sent her a few months after they stopped seeing each other: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” he appears to have written, followed by a single shrugging emoji.
So far, the Maroon 5 vocalist has not commented on this video or about the alleged affair with the IG model, who greatly resembles actress Megan Fox. He and Behati Prinsloo recently announced that they are expecting their third child. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)
Who is the IG model accusing Adam Levine?
With only 449 posts so far, IG model Sumner Stroh, with whom Adam Levine allegedly had been unfaithful to his wife and who would receive the “honor” of having the singer’s baby named after her, is about to reach 350,000 followers on Instagram. This will surely increase after this scandal was revealed.
In one of her most recent stories, the 23-year-old shared what one of her best friends said that she is a good person and that she did not do all this to attract attention: “But we all make mistakes, especially when someone rich and famous tells you exactly what you want to hear.”
Everything to Adam Levine
It didn’t take long after Sumner Stroh’s video was shared for Adam Levine’s name to go viral: “The fact that Adam Levine wanted to name his baby after his lover only shows that men are conchudos who are not worth a peso.”
“The fact that Adam Levine cheated on his wife, who is a Victoria’s Secret model, with a ‘random’ girl from Instagram is insane.” “Personally, I think the only victim here is Adam’s wife.” “Men are rubbish. End of story.” “Adam Levine may be gorgeous, but that dissatisfaction, immaturity, minimal scale of values and cynicism make him become an ugly human being.”