A new scandal in the entertainment world.

Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5, may have been unfaithful to his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh makes the singer look bad.

As if the entertainment world didn’t need one more scandal, it was revealed that Adam Levine, lead singer of the band Maroon 5, may have been unfaithful to his wife Behati Prinsloo, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. She put the singer in a very bad spot by revealing details that no one would have imagined.

According to The Cut, in a TikTok video posted by Sumner, the singer (who is best known for hits like This Love, She Will be Loved and Moves Like Jagger) recently sent her a private message asking if he could name his new baby “Sumner” after her. But that’s not all.

Sumner Stroh claims she had an affair with Adam Levine

In the video, which so far has more than 7 million views, the model says that she had an affair with “a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model”. She later says he is Maroon 5 lead singer, Adam Levine, who is married and has two children with Behati Prinsloo.

Also, Sumner said that when they started dating, she was “young”, “naive” and “easily manipulated”. “Frankly, I feel exploited,” said the young woman, who is 23 years old. Meanwhile the singer turned 43 last March (Filed as: Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5, would have been unfaithful to his wife with a model)