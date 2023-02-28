Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Actress María del Carmen Valencia dies (PHOTOS)

Actress María del Carmen Valencia dies (PHOTOS)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Muere Antonio Ríos coronavirus
  • Actress María del Carmen Valencia has died.
  • She was part of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

The entertainment and acting industry is in mourning after the tragic death of one of the actresses who most impacted the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. Although María del Carmen Valencia was not recognized worldwide, and very little information is known about her, we can assure that she was an incredible talent.

The National Association of Actors reported the news on Instagram along with a black and white photograph of the actress. Followers recognized her face and offered their condolences.

Actress María del Carmen Valencia dies

PHOTO: Instagram

Mexican actress María del Carmen Valencia, commonly known as ‘Carmencita Valencia’, passed away last week. The National Association of Actors shared the sad news on Instagram.

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague María del Carmen Valencia “Carmencita Valencia”. Our condolences to her family and friends. Rest in Peace.”

Fans say farewell to María del Carmen Valencia

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Although there is not much information about María del Carmen Valencia, people offered their condolences in the comments.

“Light and spiritual progress!” “My deepest condolences to the entire ANDA team.” “Rest in peace Carmelita.” “RIP,” were just a few.

Etiquetas: , ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Muere Antonio Ríos coronavirus

Actress María del Carmen Valencia dies (PHOTOS)

El Charro talks about his recovery and is harshly criticized (VIDEO)

Eduin Caz celebrates his brother’s birthday at a gay club after confirming his wife left him

Good news for Pablo Lyle: Could he get out of prison early?

Gerard Piqué’s fortune revealed! Is he worth more than Shakira?