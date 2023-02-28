Actress María del Carmen Valencia has died.

She was part of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

The entertainment and acting industry is in mourning after the tragic death of one of the actresses who most impacted the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. Although María del Carmen Valencia was not recognized worldwide, and very little information is known about her, we can assure that she was an incredible talent.

The National Association of Actors reported the news on Instagram along with a black and white photograph of the actress. Followers recognized her face and offered their condolences.

Actress María del Carmen Valencia dies

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague María del Carmen Valencia “Carmencita Valencia”. Our condolences to her family and friends. Rest in Peace.”