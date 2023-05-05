Asia Abdelmajid was one of Sudan’s most popular actresses.

She was killed by a stray bullet inside her home.

The horrible details of the tragedy.

Popular Sudanese actress Asia Abdelmajid was killed in the crossfire of a gun battle in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday. The circumstances surrounding her death at her home during clashes in the suburb of Bahri remain unclear as fighting continues between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces.

According to several sources, the Sudanese Army and the RSF Rapid Support Forces have been stationed in residential areas of the city, carrying out ground attacks. The Sudanese army, which has access to fighter jets, often strikes from the sky.

Asia Abdelmajid killed by a stray bullet

The RSF claimed on Wednesday that the Sudanese army had deployed the police special forces unit, but they successfully resisted the attack. Abdelmajid’s relatives announced her death on Wednesday. Due to dangerous circumstances, they were forced to bury her in the nearby kindergarten where she had been working.

Abdelmajid, who turned 80 last year, was famous for her stage performances, first coming to prominence in the 1965 production of the play Pamseeka. The play was staged at the Omdurman National Theater to commemorate the anniversary of the first revolution in Sudan.