Actor Treat Williams dies after horrific motorcycle accident
Treat Williams dies: Hollywood is mourning Treat Williams. The star of Everwood and Hair died on Monday, June 12, after being in a terrible accident on his motorcycle, according to his agent.
Barry McPherson told the media how Williams died. The 71-year-old actor was apparently killed when a car plowed into his motorcycle.
Barry McPherson confirmed the sad news to People where he revealed that Williams was killed while riding his motorcycle: «He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,» McPherson told the outlet.
«I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career,» McPherson continued.
What happened?
Williams had to be airlifted after the accident, which occurred around 5 pm Monday. Vermont authorities believe the driver of the vehicle who hit him did not see the motorcycle.
The driver was not injured in the crash and police are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed. They have not released any information about the driver.
Was it the driver’s fault?
According to Jacob Gribble, Dorset, Vermont’s fire chief, the incident involved a car and a motorcycle. It seems the car was turning and did not see the motorcycle.
Gribble says Williams was the only person injured and a LifeNet helicopter was called in from Ticonderoga, New York, to take him to a hospital. Sadly they were unable to save the actor.
Treat Williams’ outstanding career
Williams has had an outstanding career. One of his most recognized roles was in 1979 playing George Berger in Hair, based on the hit Broadway musical. He earned his first Golden Globe nomination for the film.
Later in his career, he joined the cast of the popular television series Everwood, where he landed the role of Dr. Andrew «Andy» Brown. He stayed on the show for all four seasons and earned a SAG Award nomination. His other television appearances include Blue Bloods, The Late Shift and Chesapeake Shores.