Actor Treat Williams dies after horrific motorcycle accident

Treat Williams dies: Hollywood is mourning Treat Williams. The star of Everwood and Hair died on Monday, June 12, after being in a terrible accident on his motorcycle, according to his agent.

Barry McPherson told the media how Williams died. The 71-year-old actor was apparently killed when a car plowed into his motorcycle.

Barry McPherson confirmed the sad news to People where he revealed that Williams was killed while riding his motorcycle: «He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,» McPherson told the outlet.

«I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career,» McPherson continued.