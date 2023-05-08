TikToker and actor Kevin Kaletry is killed.

Wendy Guevara from Las Pérdidas talks about witnessing the tragedy.

“I am in shock.” Kevin Kaletry killed. There were moments of terror on Thursday, May 4, when popular Mexican influencer Kevin Kaletry was killed during a press conference. Everyone there was shocked and frightened by what happened. The exact moment the influencer was killed has been shared on social media and along with how those present heard the gunshots that ended the young man’s life. Authorities already have a suspect in custody. Wendy Guevara describes what happened The incident occurred during a press conference where Wendy Guevara, of’ Las Pérdidas, was speaking to the media. The renowned influencer broke her silence about this shocking experience. “There were a lot of people from the press, they were interviewing me when suddenly it happened. I only saw that someone fell and I’m in shock, I’m scared,” the comedian recounted in a live video that she shared on Instagram.

Kevin Kaletry is killed during a press conference The young man who was interviewing Wendy Guevara also spoke about the frightening moments when they heard the shots and saw Karety murdered. Wendy shared the video on Thursday afternoon. “The moment when one of the actors who would be part of the project La Escuelita, by Wendy Guevara, unfortunately loses his life,” reads the description of the video. “We hadn’t been there for a minute when heard this sad incident, which I had never heard in my life,” says the young man who goes by the name VayaVaya TV.

They were terrified The clip shows him interviewing the Las Pérdidas member and talking about Wendy’s new project. The young man was asking her a question when suddenly a shot rings out. A gunshot can be heard in the background and both influencers look scared, then everyone began to run for cover. “It is a fact that at the same time you know what is happening, but you cannot believe it,” the young man said.

Are there more threats? People quickly commented: “Don’t believe it that’s scary but you are beautiful protecting people.” “At some point I saw a TikTok video that has already been threatening, unfortunately it did not pay attention. It is also said that it was not only his turn but that it will be the turn of more people in the media in which influencers and YouTubers operate,” someone commented. Kevin Kaletry had just over 400 followers on his Instagram account. The influencer dedicated himself to sharing photos and videos of his daily life. In one of his last posts, he is riding a motorcycle.