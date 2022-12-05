‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. is found dead in the Bronx
Frank Vallelonga Jr.'s body was dumped in the Bronx. He appeared in the movie 'Green Book', based on his father's life. What happened to him?
Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead. He is famous for his work on the Oscar-winning movie Green Book. His father and brother were also in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, the Bronx police reported actor’s body was found in the street.
Apparently, someone dumped the Green Book star’s body in the street, according to police. Cops also say the suspect told police Frank had died of an overdose.
Who was Frank Vallelonga Jr.?
Frank Vallelonga Jr. was the son of actor Frank Anthony Vallelonga, Sr., better known as Tony Lip, who is known for The Sopranos. His brother, Nick Vallelonga, was the co-writer and producer of Green Book, which won two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film.
Vallelonga Jr. was 60 years old at the time of his death when he was found in the middle of a street. The police are looking into a man who reported the actor was unconscious.
Authorities spent days trying to identify the body
The New York Police had been working for two days to identify a body found in the Bronx and, finally, they confirmed it was Frank Vallelonga Jr. The victim’s identification turned the investigation upside down.
Vallelonga’s body was thrown from a car onto a Bronx street with no identification so he spent two days as a John Doe. FILED UNDER: Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead
Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead: Suspect arrested
The next day police arrested 35-year-old Steven Smith on suspicion of concealing a human body, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand theft. He was released without bail after his arraignment in the Bronx Criminal Court.
Smith lives at a homeless shelter, according to police. Although he is accused of dumping the body, he was not involved in Vallelonga’s death, police sources said. “That guy was already dead,” the detainee told NYPD, according to the criminal complaint against him. “He had an overdose. I had nothing to do with it.”
How did they find his body?
Vallelonga’s body was discovered at 3:51 a.m. Monday after a 911 call reported a corpse outside a sheet metal factory on Oak Point Avenue near Barretto Street. Investigators determined that he had been thrown from a vehicle.
“I loved the boy. He was a great man,” Sopranos star Vincent Pastore told the Daily News. “The last time I saw Frankie, he came to one of my acting classes in town, about six months ago.” With information from TMZ, NYNY Daily News. and abc.