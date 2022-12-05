‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. is found dead in the Bronx

Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s body was dumped in the Bronx.

He appeared in the movie Green Book, based on his father’s life.

What happened to him?

Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead. He is famous for his work on the Oscar-winning movie Green Book. His father and brother were also in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, the Bronx police reported actor’s body was found in the street.

Apparently, someone dumped the Green Book star’s body in the street, according to police. Cops also say the suspect told police Frank had died of an overdose.

Who was Frank Vallelonga Jr.?

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was the son of actor Frank Anthony Vallelonga, Sr., better known as Tony Lip, who is known for The Sopranos. His brother, Nick Vallelonga, was the co-writer and producer of Green Book, which won two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film.

Vallelonga Jr. was 60 years old at the time of his death when he was found in the middle of a street. The police are looking into a man who reported the actor was unconscious.