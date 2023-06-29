Mexican actor Emilio Osorio reveals whether Bobby Larios is his father
Niurka Marcos's son decided to break his silence about his father. Actor Emilio Osorio reveals whether Bobby Larios is his father.
With his participation in the reality show La Casa de los Famosos México, Niurka Marcos’ son Emilio Osorio has gained more recognition. However, it is the lingering speculation about his parentage that has fueled even more interest. By speaking out on the matter, he aims to clarify the truth behind these rumors and reveal whether Bobby Larios is his father.
Osorio addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding his paternity in a recent interview. The controversy stems from questions about whether Niurka’s ex, Bobby Larios, is Osorio’s biological father. Osorio shed light on the situation that has been haunting him for years.
During an interview on Ventaneando, Emilio Osorio took the opportunity to address the ongoing rumors and put an end to the speculation surrounding who his father is. He said: «Our mother taught us that the main thing we should see, believe and listen to is what happens at home.»
Showing his discomfort with the topic, Emilio emphasized the following: «After all, many things are going to be said outside and yesterday I was asked that question and I did not want to answer it in public because I think it was unnecessary. I think that respecting people is the main thing, that’s how my parents raised me”
«I have the temperament, anger and bal… of my father, and it shows»
Emilio Osorio continued. «It’s unnecessary, I have the temperament, the anger and the bal… of my father, and it shows,» he said. When asked if he knew Bobby Larios, he replied: «Yes, he is my mother’s ex-boyfriend, obviously.»
Furthermore, Emilio talked about what his father thinks about the ongoing speculation. According to Emilio, his father, Mexican producer Juan Osorio, advises him not to pay attention to such rumors. «My dad tells me what it has to be, don’t listen to him,» he concluded.
Niurka’s children speak about the rumors
During the interview, Emilio’s siblings, Romina and Quico shared their perspectives on the matter. Despite having different biological parents, they consider themselves full siblings due to their close family bond and shared upbringing.
Romina, in particular, did not shy away from expressing her thoughts. «He has to talk about it (Bobby Larios) because if he doesn’t talk about it you (the press) don’t pay any attention to him. I’m sorry if I’m going to say that with all the respect that the man deserves because he was my mother’s husband for four years and we lived with him, we met him and everything, but now, that was more than 10 years ago.»
People commented on social media
Niurka’s other son, Quico, also shared his opinion on the rumors surrounding Emilio Osorio. «It was a relationship that my mother had, it was very happy, there was a lot of passion. Bobby was always good to us, but after all it was a couple’s problem, no one has to get involved.»
Following the interview, social media users offered their opinions. «Emilio Osorio is very educated and mature.» «Yes, every day he looks more like Bobby. No wonder the boy is very handsome.» «As Juan Gabriel said: What is seen is not judged,» to mention a few.