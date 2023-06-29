Niurka Marcos’s son decided to break his silence.

Actor Emilio Osorio reveals whether Bobby Larios is his father.

There has been much speculation about this.

With his participation in the reality show La Casa de los Famosos México, Niurka Marcos’ son Emilio Osorio has gained more recognition. However, it is the lingering speculation about his parentage that has fueled even more interest. By speaking out on the matter, he aims to clarify the truth behind these rumors and reveal whether Bobby Larios is his father.

Osorio addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding his paternity in a recent interview. The controversy stems from questions about whether Niurka’s ex, Bobby Larios, is Osorio’s biological father. Osorio shed light on the situation that has been haunting him for years.

Mexican actor Emilio Osorio reveals whether Bobby Larios is his father

During an interview on Ventaneando, Emilio Osorio took the opportunity to address the ongoing rumors and put an end to the speculation surrounding who his father is. He said: «Our mother taught us that the main thing we should see, believe and listen to is what happens at home.»

Showing his discomfort with the topic, Emilio emphasized the following: «After all, many things are going to be said outside and yesterday I was asked that question and I did not want to answer it in public because I think it was unnecessary. I think that respecting people is the main thing, that’s how my parents raised me”