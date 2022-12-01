Activist runs onto the field during the Portugal vs. Uruguay match.

The man was carrying a rainbow flag.

That was not his only message.

WILL HE GET A TERRIBLE PUNISHMENT? The World Cup Qatar 2022 brings a new surprise every day when it shows some of the events that occur on the pitches. On this occasion, a protester took to the field during the Portugal vs. Uruguay match.

A man ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag, causing authorities to remove him from the scene where the incident occurred. So far, the person’s identity and whether there will be a punishment for him hasn’t been confirmed.

HE WAS NOT AFRAID!

During the first minutes of the second half of the match between Portugal and Uruguay, a man ran onto the field where the game was being played carrying a rainbow flag. According to ABC News, the man wasn’t carrying the LGBT+ flag as was initially thought, but the one that is symbolizes peace.

In the 74th minute the man ran onto the field and began to wave the flag, drawing the attention of spectators. Videos of the incident show the subject waving the flag while the security staff of the place pursue him.