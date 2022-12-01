Activist runs onto the field with a rainbow flag in the middle of the Uruguay-Portugal match
Activist runs onto the field during the Portugal vs. Uruguay match. The man was carrying a rainbow flag. That was not his only message.
A man ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag, causing authorities to remove him from the scene where the incident occurred. So far, the person’s identity and whether there will be a punishment for him hasn’t been confirmed.
During the first minutes of the second half of the match between Portugal and Uruguay, a man ran onto the field where the game was being played carrying a rainbow flag. According to ABC News, the man wasn’t carrying the LGBT+ flag as was initially thought, but the one that is symbolizes peace.
In the 74th minute the man ran onto the field and began to wave the flag, drawing the attention of spectators. Videos of the incident show the subject waving the flag while the security staff of the place pursue him.
What other messages did he have?
But that was not the his only message. The man also wore a Superman t-shirt and what caught the most attention was what was printed on the back: Respect for Iranian women. This caused stir and reminded people of the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini, Infobae reported.
Another of the messages on the man’s shirt was: Save Ukraine, in reference to the war that is taking place in that country. The moment was recorded by the audience, who did not hesitate to show their feelings about the protest.
Portugal Uruguay activist: Who was he?
Although the identity of the man who entered the field was not confirmed, some theories began to emerge on social media. Among them, some pointed to Mario Ferri, a former Italian soccer player who became popular for protesting and wearing a Superman t-shirt, Infobae indicated.
The incident lasted only a few moments, but it had the desired impact because social media did not stop talking about it. But will he receive any punishment for his actions? At the moment, it is unknown if the man will receive any sanctions from Qatar.
An example to follow?
Mario Ferri, made an impact on social media where people are still talking about his protest. The Minister of the Interior of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, did not hesitate to declare his feelings about what happened.
"The Man Who ran out to the soccer field during the #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 is Mario Ferri, Italian soccer player and public activist. In March 2022 he helped evacuate Ukrainian women and children at the Polish border. Thank you very much!" tweeted the adviser to the Minister of Ukraine.