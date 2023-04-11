200 million Americans will face above-average temperatures this week

Millions of Americans will face above-average temperatures this week.

There is a heat wave over much of the United States.

What is this week’s forecast?

The United States continues to face difficult weather. Despite the fact that the forecast says that there will be pleasant temperatures, the reality is that many will face above-average temperatures and severe heat in the coming week.

Much of the United States will say goodbye to snow storms and cold weather in the coming weeks, however, the winter weather will be replaced by extreme heat.

Above-average temperatures across much of the US

Fox Weather meteorologists indicate above-average temperatures will hit much of the country. The eastern United States will be affected by a very hot weather pattern for the next week, so temperatures are likely to be higher than normal reaching the 70s and 80s.

Hot air from the south and the high pressure that will move in during the week will give people a break from the cold from Tuesday onwards.