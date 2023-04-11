200 million Americans will face above-average temperatures this week
Millions of Americans will face above-average temperatures this week. There is a heat wave over much of the United States. What is this week's forecast?
- Millions of Americans will face above-average temperatures this week.
- There is a heat wave over much of the United States.
- What is this week’s forecast?
The United States continues to face difficult weather. Despite the fact that the forecast says that there will be pleasant temperatures, the reality is that many will face above-average temperatures and severe heat in the coming week.
Much of the United States will say goodbye to snow storms and cold weather in the coming weeks, however, the winter weather will be replaced by extreme heat.
Above-average temperatures across much of the US
Fox Weather meteorologists indicate above-average temperatures will hit much of the country. The eastern United States will be affected by a very hot weather pattern for the next week, so temperatures are likely to be higher than normal reaching the 70s and 80s.
Hot air from the south and the high pressure that will move in during the week will give people a break from the cold from Tuesday onwards.
Many areas will break records
Next week spring warmth is expected for more than 200 million US citizens. Records could be broken this week, specifically in the southwest of the country and the Rocky Mountains starting Tuesday.
Temperatures could reach 92 degrees in Las Vegas and 98 in the Phoenix area. Meanwhile they forecast that temperatures could rise to 80 degrees from the north to the south of New England by the end of next week.
Cold could move into the Western US
However, just as the heat reaches much of country, the opposite is also expected to happen in the West, where forecasts indicate that the area will cool down again, especially in the Pacific Northwest, according to Fox Weather.
Temperatures in the West are expected to be below average for the next week, however, the change in weather pattern will be welcome for those who are tired of the cold.