Abby Choi was an influencer who had what many people long for: fame, money, and love… or at least it seemed that way.

The police began searching for her when she never showed up to pick up her daughter from school.

The way authorities found her body was something that seemed straight out of a horror movie.

The case of Abby Choi, a renowned Asian influencer and model, shocked the society of Hong Kong and the entire world. At 28, Abby Choi was a prominent figure in the fashion world, known for her unique style, beauty, and social media success. She had quickly become a Chinese fashion icon, setting trends and participating in prestigious advertising campaigns.

Abby had achieved international fame and had become a beacon in the fashion world, particularly in China. Her life seemed perfect: married to a wealthy man, the mother of four children, and surrounded by luxury and professional success.

However, a severe family dispute arose following Abby Choi’s return from Paris Fashion Week. She had purchased a millionaire property for her ex-in-laws, but later decided to sell it, leading to a significant family dispute and legal issues over the property.

On February 21, 2023, the world was shocked to hear Abby Choi was missing. She was supposed to pick up her daughter from school, but she never showed up. The investigations pointed towards her ex-father-in-law and ex-brother-in-law as the main suspects, intensifying the family dispute Abby Choi found herself in. Both were involved in the litigation over the property, leading to suspicion about their involvement in Abby Choi’s disappearance.