Aaron Carter’s final video: An eerie message?
After Aaron Carter's death, his final video apears to contain an eerie message. He is rapping with CheckTheStar.
After the death of singer and actor Aaron Carter was announced, the last video he recorded was released. The video, which some believe contains a message, was released by a peer on Thursday. In it he raps: “I’ll tell my darling I’m leaving, but not for long.”
This was reported by several news outlets. His passing has been very emotional for his fans who remember him from television touring with his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. He also had a dark side and struggled with substance abuse for many years.
WAS IT A FAREWELL MESSAGE?
The police have ruled out that Carter’s death was a homicide so they are focusing on other lines of investigation which have not been specified. Family, friends, colleagues and fans are devastated at the sad news of his death.
Carter’s supposed last message could be in a song, which to date has more than 4,000 views since it was released on YouTube just two days ago. It has shocked many people because of the lyrics. Could it be that it was a farewell to everyone? In the video he looks extremely skinny.
WHAT DOES THE SONG SAY?
From the looks of it, Carter is singing: “I’ll tell my darling I’m leaving, but not for long.” He was shirtless as he showed off his tattoos and performed his verse about a love interest on CheckTheStar’s song.
He was later seen with a cigarette while rapping with CheckTheStar. The song is called Lately (feat. Aaron Carter). "This classic song was inspired by toxic relationships," the video description reads. This has been taken by some people as a kind of farewell, just a couple of days after his death. To see the video click here.
WHAT DO PEOPLE THINK ABOUT THE VIDEO?
Many people have commented on the video: “My God, where to start. This is not only bad, it’s pathetic. Wearing the boyfriend’s Love uniform, jumping on stage and in the desert land, the perimeter that Aaron allows you to play on. I swear to you, there is a ‘shock collar’ so you don’t trip.”
Others said, "Come on, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything. Rest in power." "This is not bad, all the comments are obvious trolls, but there is no denying that these children have talent. Let's see the haters make a music video."
WHAT ELSE DO PEOPLE THINK?
Other people commented: “This is brilliant. It’s hilarious. I’ve had more… musicals than this gut! Guess you couldn’t get Aaron to actually get out of his chair and go somewhere! LOL. Love!!!”
Others spoke of his death: "It's always a shock when someone young dies, but with Aaron it's not much of a surprise either. It is a miracle that he has lived so long. Sad he never wanted help." someone else commented: "I feel very bad after learning about your unfortunate SITUATION. Speechless." With information from The Sun and Radius Formula.