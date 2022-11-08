Aaron Carter’s final video: An eerie message?

After Aaron Carter’s death, his final video contains an eerie message.

He is rapping with CheckTheStar.

His passing has shocked the entertainment world.

After the death of singer and actor Aaron Carter was announced, the last video he recorded was released. The video, which some believe contains a message, was released by a peer on Thursday. In it he raps: “I’ll tell my darling I’m leaving, but not for long.”

This was reported by several news outlets. His passing has been very emotional for his fans who remember him from television touring with his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. He also had a dark side and struggled with substance abuse for many years.

WAS IT A FAREWELL MESSAGE?

The police have ruled out that Carter’s death was a homicide so they are focusing on other lines of investigation which have not been specified. Family, friends, colleagues and fans are devastated at the sad news of his death.

Carter’s supposed last message could be in a song, which to date has more than 4,000 views since it was released on YouTube just two days ago. It has shocked many people because of the lyrics. Could it be that it was a farewell to everyone? In the video he looks extremely skinny.