Aaron Carter’s death highlights his family’s tragic past.

Leslie Carter, the sister of the deceased singer, is remembered.

It's said that both died of an overdose. Is it a family curse? This weekend a popular Hollywood star was found dead inside his house located in Lancaster, California. Now Aaron Carter's other family tragedies are being remembered. Carter's death was confirmed by his brother, Backstreet Boys singer, Nick Carter's representative. It was specified that his body was found in his a bathtub where he apparently drowned. Aaron Carter's sister died at 25 Aaron Carter appeared in television series such as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as well as other reality programs such as Dancing With the Stars. He starred in an unscripted family series called House of Carters and even appeared on Broadway in Seussical the Musical. Hours after the tragic news of the renowned actor's death was released, a curse that haunts his family was revealed. He is not the first of his siblings to die so young. His sister, Leslie Carter died of an overdose at 25.

Leslie Carter died in 2012 from a drug overdose Various media, such as El Universal, have recalled the death that haunted the Carter family before Aaron's untimely passing. According to reports, the brothers suffered a severe loss in 2012, that of their sister Leslie. Aaron Carter had an extensive history of drug abuse, so it is speculated that he was found dead in his bathtub from an overdose. This is reminiscent of the death of his sister Leslie Carter. She overdosed on various medications.

Nick Carter relives another family tragedy Leslie Carter was found unconscious at her father's house on January 31, 2012. The actress was immediately transferred to a New York hospital where she died at the age of 25 due to a drug overdose, said Tv y Notas. According to reports, the young actress was taking a muscle relaxant to relieve pain, called Cyclobenzaprine as well as Xanax and Olanzapine. But that was not all, as the mother of the famous trio revealed that Leslie suffered from mental illness and was dealing with severe depression.

Aaron Carter revealed that his sister Leslie suffered from mental disorders In 2019 Aaron Carter also tweeted about his sister's issues with mental health and said she sexually abused him. "My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. … My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn't on her medications," he tweeted. Leslie's cause of death has been linked to that of the 34-year-old singer, as many say that he likely overdosed.