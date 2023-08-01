The 8th houseguest is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’
Another houseguest has been evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México. Which celebrity will no longer be on the show?
- Another houseguest has been evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México.
- Which celebrity will no longer be on the show?
- Find out who remains in the most famous house in Mexico.
This week’s nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos México were actor Sergio Mayer, influencer Poncho de Nigris, and Spanish actor Jorge Losa.
But first, you can’t miss Sin Broncas con La Bronca, an original podcast from MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio.
THE 8TH HOUSEGUEST IS EVICTED FROM LA CASA DE LOS FAMOSOS MÉXICO
The first of this week’s nominees to be saved on La Casa de los Famosos México was former Garibaldi star Sergio Mayer.
Finally, the public decided that Poncho de Nigris should remain in the house and Jorge Losa had to leave the reality show just two weeks before the finale.
WHO IS JORGE LOSA?
The Spanish actor began his career on shows such as La Rosa de Guadalupe and later made the leap to soap operas on Televisa.
La Casa de los Famosos México was not Jorge Losa’s first appearance on a reality show, since he also won Guerreros.
JORGE LOSA ALSO APPEARED IN TELEVISA SOAP OPERAS
PHOTO Shutterstock
Losa also appeared on the reality show Las Estrellas Bailan Hoy with Ferka, who was one of the first eliminated from the house.
Some of the soap operas he starred in include Los Ricos También Lloran, Amor Dividido and La Madrastra.
WHO IS SERGIO MAYER?
Sergio Mayer rose to fame with the successful group Garibaldi and established his career on the telenovela La Fea Más Bella.
The Mexican actor gave everyone a lot to talk about when he became a federal deputy in 2018, according to the LCDLF México website.
WHO IS PONCHO DE NIGRIS?
Poncho de Nigris, who was saved from being the eighth houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México, also appeared on the reality show Big Brother.
The influencer’s name was already familiar to viewers since his brothers, Aldo and Antonio are stand-out Mexican soccer players.