80-year-old paletero Juan Díaz Carazas was robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, California.

The thieves stole $120.

The community has raised nearly $40,000 for him. MundoNow presents the Ángeles en tu Mundo podcast. The show will awaken your special connection to the angelic realm. Host Geovana Aispuro, an experienced angelologist with these energies of light, will guide you to heal your emotional blocks through deep meditations that will immerse you in the heavenly world. Listen to Ángeles en tu Mundo by clicking on the image

80-year-old paletero Juan Díaz Carazas was robbed at gunpoint Without mercy, and in broad daylight, two young men got out of a black car and pointed a gun at 80-year-old popsicle vendor, Juan Díaz Carazas. They stole everything he had — $120. He did not put up any resistance and allowed the men to search through his pockets, giving up everything he had to avoid losing his life as well. Security cameras captured the robbery and the moment the suspects escaped in their vehicle on the 3900 block of E 18 Street in Oakland, California. Don Juan Díaz is 80 years old and he gets up every morning to sell ice cream to help his relatives in Peru. But now he is afraid, muggers have robbed him three times in a week. Outraged by this, the community organized a collection through two GoFundMe accounts and will hold an ice cream sale event to raise money for Don Juan.

The community has raised nearly $40,000 so far! Geraldy Sanchez has set up one of the GoFundMe campaigns to support Don Juan, saying: «He’s been working for my dad for quite a while now and as you guys can see in the footage of him getting robbed he’s in his 80’s and still working so let’s all help him get his money back because we ALL know that Oakland is a dangerous place. It’s not the first time this has happened to him so if you guys can help me donate to him that really helps!” They describe the old man as «defenseless». «He has no choice but to resist this behavior of these criminals and keep pushing day by day to earn a living.» Councilor Noel Gallo has acknowledged to local media the increase in robberies in broad daylight in the community. He lamented that the assailants «no longer respect grandparents and grandmothers.» Police have yet to identify the thieves and are asking for the community’s help in locating the car and its occupants.