8 workers from a call center run by a Mexican drug cartel were killed.

Their remains were discovered in 45 plastic bags.

Police issued a press release about the massacre. Eight workers from call center operated by a Mexican drug cartel were killed. After the discovery of 45 bags containing human remains, authorities announced that they are investigating the causes of death and indicated officials from the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Jalisco confirmed their identities. The first disappearance in Zapopan was reported on May 23. Shortly after, the disappearance of seven people was confirmed. The last disappearance was reported on May 30 and the remains were found on May 31. Authorities indicated that the call center was probably connected to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG). 8 WORKERS FROM A CALL CENTER OPERATED BY A MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL WERE KILLED Authorities began working to investigate the identities of the remains that were found in plastic bags in a rocky and difficult-to-access area in Zapopan. The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed their identities. «The expert tests carried out by the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences on the victims located in the Mirador Escondido neighborhood confirm that they correspond to the young people who worked in a call center in Zapopan and who were reported missing,» reads a press release quoted by López Dóriga Digital.

Who were the victims? So far the names have not been released but in recent days the death of Arturo Robles, one of the young workers from the call center has been confirmed. Authorities are still investigating what happened. The Jalisco state police confirmed that they contacted the relatives and announced the tragic news. So far, they have not released further details about it. The families have asked the authorities for justice and declared that they would not give up until they take action.

How were the remains discovered? Authorities revealed that the bodies were found in black plastic bags and correspond to the young people who had disappeared from the call center. It’s believed they may have been involved with the CJNG. «The Government of Jalisco confirmed the death of the missing young people who worked in a call center. Forensic analyzes determined that the victims found in a ravine are the young people who disappeared in Zapopan,» said journalist Javier Alatorre. For the moment, the families haven’t made any statements in this regard.

What happened in the case? The first report was released on June 1, when the authorities declared that the bodies of eight missing persons had been found in Zapopan. They believe the workers may have tried to quit working at the call center and their murders were meant to send a message. «Continuing the search and investigation of the eight young people who disappeared in Zapopan, the State Prosecutor’s Office once again held a working group with the families. At the meeting, they were informed about the findings in the Mirador Escondido neighborhood in Zapopan, regarding indications of unidentified deceased persons, who according to preliminary information coincided with the physical characteristics of some of the young people sought,» the authorities tweeted.