8 people shot at an MLK Day event in Florida
SHOOTING AT MLK DAY CELEBRATION! Eight people were shot Monday during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to police.
The St. Lucie County Police Department confirmed that all the victims in the afternoon shooting were adults, WPBF-TV reported. The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park at 5:20 p.m. during an event called the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day.
Why did the shooting break out?
The event was attended by more than 1,000 people, according to police. It includes a car show, according to The Associated Press. Four people, including a child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the ensuing confusion, WPBF-TV reported.
“Several people were shot. Based on our initial investigation here at the location, it appears that there was some type of disagreement between two parties, and unfortunately they chose to resolve it with guns,” said St. Lucie County Deputy Sheriff Brian Hester.
Witnesses claim it was “mass chaos”
“It was mass chaos, as you can imagine, when shots rang out,” the county deputy sheriff said. “There were over a thousand people here at the event, and when the shots were heard, people ran in all directions,” he said, according to The Associated Press.
The police department said two officers at the event responded immediately and helped the victims. Video footage obtained by television station showed people taking cover, running and hiding behind cars, including a woman running for cover while holding a baby.
“It’s really sad”
“It’s really sad in a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement, and that’s what’s really sad to me about what happened here.” Hester stated.
“And after that also many innocent people were injured and had nothing to do with the disagreement,” he added, according to Associated Press. A similar incident occurred in Florida on June 6, outside a restaurant. To see the video click here. Filed Under: Florida MLK Day Shooting
Another brutal shooting in Florida
Multiple people were injured in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in South Florida, police said. It was not immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire , but the Miami Herald quoted a law enforcement source as saying up to 10 people were shot outside the The Licking in Miami Gardens.
Detectives are investigating reports that video was being recorded at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said. “We believe it is an isolated incident,” she added, according to The Associated Press. Filed Under: MLK Day shooting