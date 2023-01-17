Shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Details about the attack.

One person is in critical condition after the shooting.

SHOOTING AT MLK DAY CELEBRATION! Eight people were shot Monday during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to police.

The St. Lucie County Police Department confirmed that all the victims in the afternoon shooting were adults, WPBF-TV reported. The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park at 5:20 p.m. during an event called the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day.

Why did the shooting break out?

The event was attended by more than 1,000 people, according to police. It includes a car show, according to The Associated Press. Four people, including a child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the ensuing confusion, WPBF-TV reported.

“Several people were shot. Based on our initial investigation here at the location, it appears that there was some type of disagreement between two parties, and unfortunately they chose to resolve it with guns,” said St. Lucie County Deputy Sheriff Brian Hester.