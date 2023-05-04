A 7th grader shoots and kills 8 children at a Serbian school (VIDEO)

A 7th grader commits an atrocious crime at a Serbian school.

He killed 8 children and a security guard.

The teenager was immediately apprehended. A 7th grader kills eight children at a Serbian school. Mental health is a very worrying issue among children and adolescents. Recently, a teenager opened fire in a school in Serbia, killing nine people and illustrating that this issue goes beyond the United States. The Associated Press reported that a 7th grader opened fire at a school in central Belgrade on Wednesday, killing eight children and a security guard, according to Serbian police. Six other children and a teacher were injured in the attack. 7th grader kills 9 people in Serbian school Police identified the shooter by his initials, KK, and said he used his father’s gun. He was a student at the school and was born in 2009, according to The New York Times. The Associated Press indicated this morning that the young shooter was taken to a mental health facility. According to various reports, the police said they were notified of the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School at around 8:40 a.m.

Some images of the incident are revealed Various images of the scene showed a commotion in front of the school while police took the suspect away. His head was covered as officers took him to a car parked on the street. Distraught bystanders could also be seen. Mass shootings are extremely rare in Serbia and none had occurred in a school in recent years. The last similar event was in 2013, when a veteran of the Balkan wars killed 13 people in a town in the center of the country.

Experts warn of the prevalence of weapons after the wars Experts have often warned about the amount of weapons left in Serbia after the wars in the 1990s. They also point out that decades of conflict-related instability and continued economic hardship could contribute to such episodes. Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he had rushed to the scene when he heard what had happened. “I asked where my daughter was, but at first no one could tell me anything,” he revealed.

Witnesses say the shooter ‘was a quiet boy’ He added, “Then she called and we found out she was outside.” “He (the shooter) shot the teacher first and then the children who hid under the desks,” Milosevic said, explaining what his daughter had told him. “She said that he was a quiet boy and a good student,” the AP reported. The police cordoned off the area around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in the center of Belgrade. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades. Through the media, various images of the authorities with the student have been released. .