7 Tips to Enjoy Anal Sex
Anal sex can be just as pleasurable or more so than vaginal intercourse. How do I know? I´ve tried it and liked it, and so can you! But—yes, there´s (...)
- Don’t be afraid to explore your sexuality
- This topic does not have to be a taboo
- Learn information that can help you
Anal sex can be just as pleasurable or more so than vaginal intercourse. How do I know? I´ve tried it and liked it, and so can you! But—yes, there´s a but (no pun intended)—you need to prepare in order to fully enjoy. If you’re wondering why in the world anyone would want to indulge in such a practice, know that the anus is actually one of the most sensitive areas in the body.
Plenty of nerve endings make it susceptible to the touch and also the friction of a finger, a dildo or a penis. And if you want to take it a step further, feeling something inside both your vagina and your anus can provide even more pleasure. Follow these tips to enjoy anal sex and let us know if it works!
6. KNOW IT´S OK
According to WebMD, around 5 to 10% of sexually active women engage in anal intercourse. If you are one of them or are thinking of trying it, know that you´re pretty normal. If you accept it as just another way to explore your sexuality with your partner, you will enjoy it a lot more than if you believe it´s dirty and shameful. That said, if you really don’t want to try it, no amount of coercion should force you to do something you just don’t want to do. But if you’re curious, read on!
5. CLEAN UP BEFORE BEING ON THE BED
In order to feel comfortable and relaxed, instead of afraid that you will soil yourself, make sure you clean up before the act. An enema or anal douche is the most thorough option, but taking a shower and cleaning inside the anus with your fingers is good too. If you had a bowel movement earlier that day, you should be fine. Talk with your partner beforehand so that both of you are clear on how to deal with any accidents were they to happen. Keep a towel and wipes handy, just in case.
4. BE SAFE ON THE BED
Whether you are giving or receiving anal sex, a condom is always a great idea, to protect both of you from STDs and other health issues. Also, once the penis penetrates your anus, it should never ever go into or even brush up against your vagina unless your partner thoroughly washes himself, as you risk catching a vaginal infection.
3. RELAX!
In order for you to enjoy rather than suffer through anal penetration, you need to relax. Anal sex requires you to communicate with your partner and have him be ready to pull out, go slower or stop if you feel any sort of pain. If done right, you may feel some discomfort initially, which will soon turn into a pleasurable feeling that is not comparable to anything you´ve felt through vaginal penetration. In order to better relax, lie face down and place a pillow under your hips. Spread your legs and have your partner slowly stimulate your anal area. Push and bear down, which will relax your sphincter.
2. LUBRICATE, LUBRICATE
Make sure that your anus is as lubricated as possible, using a water based lubricant to prevent damage to the condom your partner may be wearing. The more lubricated you are, the easier it will be for fingers, dildos or his penis to penetrate without hurting.
1. TAKE IT SLOW ON THE BED
We women are used to having things come in and out of our vagina, from tampons to babies. The anus is a whole different story and the muscles around it aren´t made to stretch as much. In order to enjoy anal intercourse, take it slow and easy. Once your partner is fully inside you and you are aroused enough, then he can take it faster. Ask your partner to stimulate your clitoris while he is inside you—or do it yourself—as you may find this combination leads to an explosive orgasm. MAKE IT SPECIAL You may not feel like having anal sex every time or with each sexual partner you ever have. Save it for special occasions such as when you have your period and regular intercourse could get messy, or for those times when you want to be a little naughty or act out one of your fantasies.