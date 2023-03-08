Don’t be afraid to explore your sexuality

This topic does not have to be a taboo

Learn information that can help you

Anal sex can be just as pleasurable or more so than vaginal intercourse. How do I know? I´ve tried it and liked it, and so can you! But—yes, there´s a but (no pun intended)—you need to prepare in order to fully enjoy. If you’re wondering why in the world anyone would want to indulge in such a practice, know that the anus is actually one of the most sensitive areas in the body.

Plenty of nerve endings make it susceptible to the touch and also the friction of a finger, a dildo or a penis. And if you want to take it a step further, feeling something inside both your vagina and your anus can provide even more pleasure. Follow these tips to enjoy anal sex and let us know if it works!

6. KNOW IT´S OK

According to WebMD, around 5 to 10% of sexually active women engage in anal intercourse. If you are one of them or are thinking of trying it, know that you´re pretty normal. If you accept it as just another way to explore your sexuality with your partner, you will enjoy it a lot more than if you believe it´s dirty and shameful. That said, if you really don’t want to try it, no amount of coercion should force you to do something you just don’t want to do. But if you’re curious, read on!

5. CLEAN UP BEFORE BEING ON THE BED

In order to feel comfortable and relaxed, instead of afraid that you will soil yourself, make sure you clean up before the act. An enema or anal douche is the most thorough option, but taking a shower and cleaning inside the anus with your fingers is good too. If you had a bowel movement earlier that day, you should be fine. Talk with your partner beforehand so that both of you are clear on how to deal with any accidents were they to happen. Keep a towel and wipes handy, just in case.