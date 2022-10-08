On average, 369 million gallons of gasoline are used each day in the United States.

That’s about 562 gallons per car per year.

Check out these easy ways to get better gas mileage! Do you want the best tips for getting better gas mileage? We’ll share six of the easiest with you! Each year, the average motorist consumes 562 gallons of gasoline. In total, the United States consumes an estimated 396 million gallons of gasoline each year, which represents a significant economic impact. This is a major expense for motorists since, on average, at least $5,000 is spent on gas for a car in a year. That can have a major impact on your family’s finances. These are some of the best tips to get better gas mileage! 6. Keep your tires in good condition The condition of your tires directly influences the performance of your car and the amount of gasoline you use each year. Before buying them, compare price and quality, as well as the specifications of each manufacturer in order to know how to take care of them and make them last longer. It is important that the tires are inflated according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, as this improves gas mileage. When a tire is under-inflated, it will most likely wear out faster and this will cause the car to consume much more gas than necessary.

5. Stick to the speed limit Do you want better gas mileage? Watch your speed! Driving too fast and accelerating more frequently will burn more gas. This does not mean that you have to drive very slowly, but it does mean that you must find the ideal speed for your car. In general, car experts recommend driving no faster than 50 miles per hour (approximately 80 km/h). However, each vehicle is different, so these recommendations may vary by manufacturer.

4. The type of gasoline you buy matters Finding the cheapest gasoline could sometimes be counterproductive since the buying lower quality gas could mean you burn it more quickly. If the user manual of your car recommends a specific type of gasoline, you should always use that one. Some cars require premium gasoline, which is more expensive, while others can run just fine on regular. In the second case, even with premium gasoline, the car would continue to function normally, while in the first case it could cause damage to the vehicle.

3. Watch how much weight your car carries You’re going on a road trip and you usually pack a lot? Perhaps it is time to unpack and take only what is necessary, especially if you be driving a lot. This is because the more weight your car carries, the more gas it will consume per mile. In case of travel, it is also recommended to open the windows and let natural air in while driving at a lower speed than normal or, alternatively, leave the windows open for a few minutes before starting your trip.

2. Use cruise control Much is said about how speed is a factor that determines the amount of gasoline that a car uses on each trip. Another tip to save gasoline is to activate the cruise control so that the car maintains a steady speed and avoids accelerating more than necessary. Engaging cruise control on long trips will help the car’s performance and also make the driver less tired. According to statistics, activating cruise control helps save between 7% and 14% of gasoline per trip.

1. Keep your car well maintained

Car care is essential to ensure that it always works optimally and gasoline lasts longer. It is one of the best investments both in the short and long term, since it will make everything work perfectly to avoid, for example, leaks or wear on the tires that cause poor gas mileage. Remember that all cars have different needs and care, and that the cost of fuel will be different in all cases, so another tip to get better gas mileage is to stay up to date on routine maintenance of your vehicle.