Hundreds of Americans will get their first monthly $500 payments

Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive their first round of $500 checks thanks to a new universal basic income program. The ARISE program received a total of 4,159 applications and 170 Virginians were selected and should begin receiving their money in the last week of January.

The City of Alexandria is partnering with MoCaFi, a financial services platform for the 110 million Americans who are facing financial hardship and have no path to a better life, as a financial distribution partner that will issue the money on a debit card .

Participants will not need to have a bank account to receive their funds. The program, also known as Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, is a pilot study that offers $500 over 24 months to the city’s most financially vulnerable.

Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed by Congress and signed into law by the president in March 2021. Recipients were randomly selected and should have been notified by December.