Hundreds of Americans will get their first monthly $500 payments
The ARISE program benefits hundreds of Americans. Recipients will receive $500 a month for two years. 170 Virginia residents were selected.
- The ARISE program benefits hundreds of Americans.
- Recipients will receive $500 a month for two years.
- 170 Virginia residents were selected.
Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive their first round of $500 checks thanks to a new universal basic income program. The ARISE program received a total of 4,159 applications and 170 Virginians were selected and should begin receiving their money in the last week of January.
The City of Alexandria is partnering with MoCaFi, a financial services platform for the 110 million Americans who are facing financial hardship and have no path to a better life, as a financial distribution partner that will issue the money on a debit card .
Recipients will receive $500!
Participants will not need to have a bank account to receive their funds. The program, also known as Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, is a pilot study that offers $500 over 24 months to the city’s most financially vulnerable.
Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed by Congress and signed into law by the president in March 2021. Recipients were randomly selected and should have been notified by December.
What is ARISE?
ARISE facilitates the exchange of experiences and knowledge on how to execute tangible projects for disaster risk reduction through strategies for disaster risk management, investment metrics, comparative studies and standards.
ARISE is a cooperation between the private initiative and the public sector, whose goal is to implement public policies that allow the development of a protocol that helps us to act better in the face of risks. It is the national network of the private sector led by the United Nations Agency for Disaster Risk Reduction.
ARISE recipients can spend the funds how they like
According to The Sun, there are no strings attached to the funds, meaning recipients can spend the money however they want. ARISE is a universal basic income program in which cities or states offer recurring payments to eligible individuals.
Payments can be provided every month, several times a year, or just once a year. For this program, monthly payments will not affect Social Security benefits. FILED UNDER: ARISE monthly payments
More about ARISE
Additional income will also not affect residents who receive assistance such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LJHEAP) and child care subsidies.
The funding is part of Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. While 170 people will receive the cash in full, another 210 will be randomly selected to be part of a focus group. They will not receive the monthly payments of $500, but they can get a “cash incentive” for participating in the surveys.