The 5 most anticipated sports video games of 2023

The most anticipated sports video games of 2023.

These games are annual sequels to existing favorites.

These are the video games that have generated the most hype. Sports titles are a classic in the world of video games. Many gamers who connect every day to clear their minds start with a game they’re good at. Loved by many, hated by others, these are the five most anticipated sports video games of 2023. There are several heavyweight titles in the sports category such as WWE, FIFA, NBA, among others. Find out which ones fans are most eager to try this year. Most anticipated sports video games of 2023: WWE 2k23 One of the most anticipated sports video games is WWE 2K23, the annual sequel to the wrestling franchise will be available starting March 17 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC platforms. Fighting video games are always a good choice to play alone or with friends. You can creative a virtual WWE career or simply play to feel like a wrestling superstar. The video game is developed by 2k Games and 2k Sports, and will include new mechanics and better graphics than its predecessor.

MLB: The Show 23 Baseball is one of the most popular sports and MLB: The Show 23 has generated a lot of hype. It will be released for PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on March 28, 2023. Fans of this saga will receive the new installment from developer SIE San Diego Studio at the beginning of the year, where Play ball! will sound more than ever on your console. Team rosters will be updated and it will have better graphics than the previous version.

Madden 24 One more sports classic is on its way. However, despite the fact that the developer Electronic Arts has already confirmed that there will a follow up to Madden 23, it may be the last time that we get to enjoy this game as it was. This is because its predecessor, Madden 23, did not have as many sales as expected. So if things don’t change in 2023, the developer will consider redesigning the game. There is not much information about this title, however it is rumored that by the end of this year the video game will come out on next-generation consoles.

NBA 2k24 Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world, which is why the developer 2k Games and 2k Sports could not pass up the opportunity to create a franchise of basketball titles. The new installment will be NBA 2k24. As with the next Madden title, not much is known about this one. However, it is rumored that the sequel to NBA 2k23 will be released in September 2023 for next-generation consoles. It is likely that the mechanics we see in the new version will be the same as its predecessor.

EA Sports FC Of course, the most iconic title in all sports video games has to be included on this list. That is FIFA as it is known by many. However, it should be noted that its latest version will no longer be called FIFA 24 and will be changed to EA Sports FC, according to Sopitas. This is because the company did not reach an agreement to keep the FIFA name. However, it is estimated that FIFA 24 or EA Sports FC will come out in the second half of 2023 for next-generation consoles, along with the new lineups of all the teams and, according to the developer, it will be “the future of interactive soccer”.