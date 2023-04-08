Here are some sexy tips to have a hot evening.

It’s time to get creative in the bedroom.

You won’t be disappointed with the results!

You have a hot evening planned with your significant other. You want everything to be perfect to unleash your passion and have the sexiest night of your life. We have some sex tips for an evening you and your partner will never forget.

Get ready ahead of time. Put on fresh sheets in a color that turns you on. Perfume the room lightly and set up some mood lighting. Try putting on some soft music. Although it may seem strange to you, heavy metal IS sexy for you and him. We are talking about a hot and sexy evening, not necessarily romantic (although they are not mutually exclusive). Remove everything that is not erotic that could distract you from the room — stuffed animals, pets, work folders, family photos, etc.

Get ready

Pamper yourself so you feel like a sex goddess for the evening. Take a bath, get rid of unwanted hair and put on makeup that can stand up to the action. Looking glamorous when you open the door doesn’t help much if you wind up looking like a clown.

Massage yourself with some light oil or scented lotion. Wear something sexy that can be taken off little by little or that you can leave on during sex.