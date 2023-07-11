5 popular diets: Which one is right for you?

Are you thinking of starting a diet? Find out which one is right for you!

These are five of the most popular diet plans.

Nutrition is as important as weight-loss. Find out which of the most popular diets is best for you! If you are trying to lose weight through diet and lifestyle changes, you may be surprised by the benefits of different nutritional plans. It’s always important to consult your doctor before drastically changing your diet. These five plans have been proven to help people lose weight and maximize nutrition. 5. Popular Diets: Keto The keto diet is one of the most popular today. It is a nutrition plan that prioritizes fats and protein while reducing carbohydrates — at least temporarily — to bring the body to a metabolic state known as ketosis. In this state, your body burns fat rather than carbs as energy. The keto diet requires that you drastically cut carbs to approximately 20 to 25 grams per day. The diet focuses on foods such as meat, fish and eggs.

4. Vegetarian or vegan diet Some diets are also a lifestyle — temporary or permanent — which highlights weight-loss as well as ethics. There are different types of vegetarian diets: lacto-ovo-vegetarian, lacto-vegetarian, ovo-vegetarian and vegan. Vegan diets don’t just cut out meat, but also dairy and any animal products. Plant-based protein sources such as soy, beans and lentils make a vegetarian diet satisfying and sustainable.

3. Intermittent fasting Several scientific studies have found that intermittent fasting promotes weight loss in the medium- and long-term. It involves alternating periods of fasting with periods of eating, focusing more on schedule than on caloric or food restriction. There are three main types of intermittent fasting. With the 16/8 plan people fast for 16 hours, leaving an eight-hour window to consume their daily calories. The 5:2 fast consists of eating normally during the week and restricting calories to 500 or 600 at least two days a week. Lastly, there is alternative fasting, in which cycles of total fasting alternate with days of regular eating.

2. Popular diets: Atkins The Atkins plan has been one of the most popular diets for years. This focuses on carbohydrate consumption, favoring proteins and healthy fats. The Atkins diet was developed in the 1970s by Robert C. Atkins, a physician who established four steps to maximize the benefits of this caloric restriction plan. In the first stage, known as induction, you consume a low amount of carbohydrates. In the second stage, continuous weight loss is the goal and you introduce a variety of fruits and dairy products. In the third stage, you gradually increase your carb consumption to moderate levels.

1. Mediterranean diet The Mediterranean diet is one of the most popular and effective eating plans. It is based on eating habits in Greece, Italy and Spain. It’s a balanced diet that focuses on moderation rather than restriction. It includes consuming moderate amounts animal proteins and red wine, emphasizing herbs and spices over salt. As in all diets, you should consult your doctor before drastically changing the way you eat.