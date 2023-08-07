The 5 most common accidents in the summer

Millions visit ERs every summer.

Playground and home accidents are the most common.

Experts tell you how to stay safe.

Find out about the most common accidents in the summer!

In a season where many people are traveling and visiting new places where they can enjoy parks or outdoor activities, it is common for hospital visits to increase.

Falls, car accidents and injuries from recreational activities are the most common in the summer.

Learn about the most common summer accidents and what steps you can take to avoid them.

5. MOST COMMON ACCIDENTS IN THE SUMMER: CAR ACCIDENTS

Did you know that the month of July is one of the most dangerous to be on the road?

This is because, during the summer, the traffic on the highways increases, which puts motorists at greater risk.

So far, in the last decade, the CDC reports an average of nearly 3,600 deaths from car accidents have been recorded each July.

Experts recommend studying the traffic laws in the cities you plan to visit, as well as respecting the speed limit and staying alert. Don’t consume alcohol or other substances that could contribute to accidents.