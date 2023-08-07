The 5 most common accidents in the summer
- Millions visit ERs every summer.
- Playground and home accidents are the most common.
- Experts tell you how to stay safe.
Find out about the most common accidents in the summer!
In a season where many people are traveling and visiting new places where they can enjoy parks or outdoor activities, it is common for hospital visits to increase.
Falls, car accidents and injuries from recreational activities are the most common in the summer.
Learn about the most common summer accidents and what steps you can take to avoid them.
5. MOST COMMON ACCIDENTS IN THE SUMMER: CAR ACCIDENTS
Did you know that the month of July is one of the most dangerous to be on the road?
This is because, during the summer, the traffic on the highways increases, which puts motorists at greater risk.
So far, in the last decade, the CDC reports an average of nearly 3,600 deaths from car accidents have been recorded each July.
Experts recommend studying the traffic laws in the cities you plan to visit, as well as respecting the speed limit and staying alert. Don’t consume alcohol or other substances that could contribute to accidents.
4. INJURIES FROM BIKING AND SKATEBOARDING
Among the most common summer accidents are also injuries from bike riding and skateboards.
According to the CDC, during the month of July there is an average of approximately 80 deaths from biking, skateboarding or rollerblading each year.
These types of falls are risky, not only because they can cause sprains, fractures, and internal injuries, but also because they considerably increase your risk of suffering a traumatic brain injury.
Always remember to wear a helmet.
3. MOST COMMON ACCIDENTS IN THE SUMMER: TRAMPOLINE INCIDENTS
During the spring and summer, emergency rooms register numerous visits caused by falls from trampolines.
In the United States, statistics indicate that, on average, 88,000 people suffer injuries on trampolines at home or in parks each year.
Most trampoline injuries aren’t serious and include things such as sprains fractures.
However, it is possible to sustain serious injuries to the head and neck area, which could be fatal or cause permanent damage.
2. LAWN EQUIPMENT
These statistics are alarming: In the last decade, more than 80,000 people have visited emergency rooms each year, especially during the month of July, due to accidents caused by the use of lawn equipment, such as mowers.
Operating this machinery is even more dangerous for children.
According to John Hopkins, lawn mower injuries are the leading cause of accidental amputations in adolescents.
Ideally, children should avoid using large machinery and should never be left unsupervised.
1. SLIPS AND FALLS
In the summer, slips and falls tend to increase.
Swimming pool incidents are often more dangerous for children, especially with the use of water trampolines and slides.
It is important that when using swimming pools or walking on slippery surfaces, children and adults walk slowly and hold onto railings correctly.