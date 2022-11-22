At least 5 migrants from Cuba are dead and 5 are missing.

Their boat capsized off the Florida coast.

The migrants’ tragic end.

Authorities shared the tragic discovery of those who were seeking the American Dream. They found at least five migrants dead after a boat shipwrecked near Florida. Five others are missing.

At least five of about fifteen migrants who tried to reach the coast of the United States near Florida drowned when the boat they were traveling in capsized on Saturday night, the US Coast Guard reported on Sunday according to EFE.

Authorities find at least 5 migrants dead after they shipwrecked near Florida

The Coast Guard did not report the origin of the migrants, who are mostly Cubans or Haitians who crossed the Straits of Florida. The Coast Guard said it has only recovered the body of one of at least five people who were reported drowned at the time of the shipwreck.

He also specified that they are looking for about five more people and that nine were rescued. The immigrants faced dangerous winds yesterday that reached 30 miles per hour (about 50 kilometers) near the Florida Keys, a chain of islands in the southeastern United States, about 90 nautical miles from Cuba.