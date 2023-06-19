Are you planning a trip to Mexico? Delight yourself with its gastronomy!

Traditional Mexican cuisine is rich in flavors and nutrients.

Discover 5 Mexican dishes that you must try at least once in your life. These are the Mexican dishes you must try! Mexican gastronomy has been passed down from generation to generation, extending across the borders of time and space to reach the most remote corners of the world. If you are planning a trip to Mexico, or you just want to try some Mexican cuisine, we recommend you start your journey with these five Mexican dishes that are not only popular, but also delicious and nutritious! 5. Mexican dishes that will conquer your palate: Mole Served with rice, tortillas or simply on its own, mole is undoubtedly one of the most exotic Mexican dishes. It is prepared using an artisanal process that includes numerous ingredients, such as chili peppers, spices, seeds, nuts, and chocolate! A paste is extracted that is cooked over low heat until it takes a thick or liquid consistency. The mixture of ingredients offers a unique experience for the diner’s palate, thanks to a slightly spicy and sweet touch that makes this recipe one of the favorites of locals and tourists. This delicious delicacy goes with chicken, fried plantains, fresh cheese and, in some cities, beans.

4. Pozole You can’t go to Mexico without trying pozole. This dish is typical of the region and is one of the best known in the world. Traditionally, pozole is prepared with corn, a variety of meats (pork, chicken, or beef) and is accompanied with foods such as radish, chopped onion, lettuce, and lemon. Pozole is the star dish in typical Mexican celebrations, such as Independence Day, although it is also a nutritious and comforting option that is comes in different varieties, including red, green or white pozole, depending what ingredients are used.

3. Mexican dishes: Esquites Have you ever tried esquites? This Mexican street corn dish is extremely versatile and can be adapted to the ingredients you have at home, although in street stalls and restaurants it is prepared with cream, mayonnaise, lemon, fresh cheese and chili. Esquites is an obligatory stop on your way through Mexico and you will probably find long lines to buy this coveted dish. Best of all, it works as lunch or snack. If you wish, you can also add toppings such as peanuts, potatoes, or cream-based dressings.

2. Tacos al Pastor Tacos al pastor is probably the most popular Mexican dish in the country, thanks to its versatile flavor and the fact that it’s served nearly everywhere. This dish is prepared with pork seasoned with spices such as achiote, cumin, and a variety of chili peppers. Tacos al pastor are a gastronomic heritage brought to Mexico by the first Lebanese immigrants, who adapted shawarma with typical Mexican ingredients. Tacos al pastor are usually served with chopped onion, cilantro, pineapple, and a variety of sauces.

1. Cochinita pibil Cochinita pibil is a typical Mexican dish from the southeast region, specifically from Yucatan, but it can be enjoyed in most Mexican restaurants, since it is one of the most popular dishes in the world. For this dish, pork is marinated with a mixture of cumin, oregano, garlic, sour orange, salt, and achiote. The meat is typically baked in a pibil way for several hours, that is, inside a stone oven and wrapped in banana leaves. If you get the chance, don’t hesitate to try the tacos with corn tortilla, accompanied by onion.