5 outstanding Latinos who have made history at the Emmy awards.

Meet the Hispanic actors and actresses who have received the most recognition from the Television Academy.

These television stars have made the Latino community proud. They made history! Get to know five Latinos who have been nominated for an Emmy award and discover who won a statuette for their television performances. The Emmy awards are given by the Television Academy to recognize artistic and technical talent each year. Discover five Latinos who will go down in history as the most successful of their generation! 5. Latinos who have been nominated for an Emmy: Pedro Pascal Recently, Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal joined the coveted list of Latinos who have been nominated for an Emmy and he did it in a spectacular way! In the same year, the star of The Last of Us was nominated in three different categories: Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, and Best Narration of a Documentary Series. With this, Pedro Pascal, whose career has taken off dramatically in recent years, becomes the first Latino to be nominated in the category of Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Before him, Jimmy Smits received this honor in 1999.

4. Jenna Ortega The list of Latinos who have been nominated for the Emmy grew even larger in 2023 thanks to Pedro Pascal and young actress Jenna Ortega, who, after starting her career in series like Jane the Virgin and You, rose to fame with her portrayal of Wednesday in the series of the same name. The Emmys decided to honor her performance in the Netflix series by nominating her for her first Emmy award. With this, Ortega also makes history as the second youngest actress to be nominated in the category of Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

3. Latinos who have been nominated for the Emmy: Rita Moreno Legendary actress Rita Moreno, who hails from Humacao, Puerto Rico, is undoubtedly one of the greatest acting icons in Hispanic community in the United States. Moreno has been nominated for the Emmy award eight times, in the categories of Best Guest Actress in a Drama or Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Variety Program. Among Rita Moreno’s most notable achievements is her status as an EGOT. This means she has won all four of the most important awards that the entertainment industry: the Emmy, the Grammy, the Oscar, and the Tony.

2. Edward James Olmos Son of a Mexican immigrant and a mother of Mexican descent, Edward James Olmos has represented the Latino community in Hollywood since the beginning of his career. With his talent, he has achieved important milestones, including three Emmy nominations, one of which he won. In 1985 Edward James Olmos was awarded the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Miami Vice.

1. Ricardo Montalbán Ricardo Montalbán was a Mexican actor who triumphed both in Hollywood and in his native country. During his career, which began when he was 20 years old, Montalbán appeared in numerous films and television series of different genres, including dramas, comedies and musicals. In 1977, Montalbán was nominated for the Emmy award for the first and only time in the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Drama or Comedy Series for his appearance in How the West Was Won. On that occasion, he took home the award, beating actors like Harold Gould (The Golden Girls) and Abe Vigoda (The Godfather).