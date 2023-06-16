Who are the biggest Latina influencers on the internet?

How did they start creating content?

Meet 5 Latina influencers you should follow now! Meet five Latina influencers you should follow now! If you like spending time on social media, you surely follow more than one influencer. With the rise of different social media platforms, content creators around the world have been able to monetize their talent, some earning millions of dollars along the way. Discover five Latin influencers who have won the hearts of the public thanks to their recipes, tips, humor and compelling daily lives. From Instagram to TikTok, the list is long, and it continues to grow daily! Like and subscribe now! 5. Latina influencers you should follow: Sascha Fitness Sascha Fitness is a Venezuelan influencer who for more than a decade has dedicated herself to creating content, sharing tips on healthy eating and working out to lead a healthy lifestyle, while revealing the most personal side of her life with her partner and her three daughters. Sascha, 38, is also a successful businesswoman who has developed a line of wellness products, which has received positive reviews from her followers. Sascha Barboza has 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

4.Yuyacst Mariand Castrejón Castañeda, better known simply as Yuya, is a Mexican influencer who has been creating beauty content since 2009. She now has her own line of beauty products and released books in 2015 and 2016. Yuya got her start as an influencer when she launched her YouTube channel, called Lady16makeup. Since then, she has managed to attract more than 24 million subscribers, with whom she shares beauty secrets, simple recipes, decorating tips and, on occasion, snippets of her private life with her partner and her son.

3. Lele Pons is a Latina influencer you should follow The former Vine star is perhaps one of the best-known influencers in the world. With her hilarious comedy, Venezuelan Eleonora Pons Maronese, born on June 25, 1996, has managed to develop a solid career not only as an actress and influencer, but also as a singer, with the release of several singles. Lele Pons has a total of 53.1 million followers on Instagram and 31.6 million followers on TikTok, where she mainly posts parodies and comedy videos. She also shares important moments of her day to day life, such as her lavish wedding and friendships.

2.NanaJoe With 6.8 million followers and 302.6 million likes on TikTok, content creator Alejandra Tapia, originally from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is one of the best-known Latina influencers on the internet. Tapia, known as NanaJoe, shares daily recipes which she packs with creativity and enthusiasm. Nanajoe is a major foodie and her videos have millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes. On occasion, she also talks about her family, her accomplishments and the challenges she faces as the mother of a teenage boy, whom she is raising with her partner in California.

1. Natalie Aguilar Natalie Aguilar has 6.1 million TikTok followers who enjoy her videos featuring her family. Natalie’s parents are also involved and they enjoy huge popularity as a result of her charisma and their inspiring immigrant story. Twenty-one-year-old Natalie Aguilar’s content has led her to partnerships with numerous brands, including NBA, the NFL and NASCAR.