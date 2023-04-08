5 forbidden fantasies you’ve got to try
What is your deepest, darkest sexual fantasy? Think about what your secret desires are. Here are a few sexploits some people are curious about.
Do you have any secret fantasies you want to experience before you die? How many have you already crossed off that list? For those who are already happily married, it’s probably a little late to consider threesomes or one-night stands. But just for fun… we’ve made a list of five lust-filled fantasies you’ve got to try at least once.
Maybe threesomes are best experienced in your 20s, but the forbidden thrill of sex with more than one partner is something you have to experience to understand. All those hands, fingers, tongues and other body parts… Whether you try two men, another woman and a man or a menage a trois with your partner and a friend, remember this: No jealousy, keep an open mind and enjoy!
5. Anal sex
Yes, that exactly. If you haven’t tried it, it’s something you should experience at least once. When your partner knows how to do it and is careful and patient, anal sex can be very pleasurable, interesting, and definitely different from vaginal sex.
4. Sex in public
It can be in a cinema, in the dark, in a moving car (yes, I have done that) or in a park. Sex in public is very exciting can be a challenge. Of course you have to be discreet and find a way not to scream with excitement! So put on skirt, lean against a tree or sit on his lap… whatever it takes to have sex in public!
3. Role play
Do you want to play an innocent girl who is stopped by a police officer for running a red light? The teacher who has to punish her disobedient student? Whatever your role-playing fantasy is… make it come true! Dress up, put on a foreign accent, pretend you’re someone else. Sure it all ends with both of you laughing, but that’s part of the fun.
2. One-night stand
Consensual sex with a stranger you’ll never see again or with a friend you’re not romantically interested in can be a very liberating experience. Surely you will be more uninhibited because there are no emotional ties. Do you have a partner or are you married? Have your partner meet you at a hotel bar. Go up to him and slip your room key into his hand, let him chase you down for some dirty “anonymous” sex.
1. Film yourself
Have you ever wondered what you look like having sex? Put on some sexy lingerie and sky-high heels, set up some mood lighting and take a sexy video. Then you can watch it together or, better yet, have sex while you watch yourselves having sex!