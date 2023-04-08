What is your deepest, darkest sexual fantasy?

Think about what your secret desires are.

Here are a few sexploits some people are curious about.

Do you have any secret fantasies you want to experience before you die? How many have you already crossed off that list? For those who are already happily married, it’s probably a little late to consider threesomes or one-night stands. But just for fun… we’ve made a list of five lust-filled fantasies you’ve got to try at least once.

Maybe threesomes are best experienced in your 20s, but the forbidden thrill of sex with more than one partner is something you have to experience to understand. All those hands, fingers, tongues and other body parts… Whether you try two men, another woman and a man or a menage a trois with your partner and a friend, remember this: No jealousy, keep an open mind and enjoy!



5. Anal sex

Yes, that exactly. If you haven’t tried it, it’s something you should experience at least once. When your partner knows how to do it and is careful and patient, anal sex can be very pleasurable, interesting, and definitely different from vaginal sex.

4. Sex in public

It can be in a cinema, in the dark, in a moving car (yes, I have done that) or in a park. Sex in public is very exciting can be a challenge. Of course you have to be discreet and find a way not to scream with excitement! So put on skirt, lean against a tree or sit on his lap… whatever it takes to have sex in public!