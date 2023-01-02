5 things you didn’t know about El Pirata de Culiacán

Juan Luis Rosales challenged drug traffickers in Mexico.

“El Pirata de Culiacán” rose to fame before his death.

Learn about the five things that made El Pirata de Culiacán unique. One of the most popular personalities in Mexico, wound up dead after insulting a Mexican drug boss and his death ended up becoming a viral milestone. Juan Luis Rosales, better known as “El Pirata de Culiacán”, was killed by a group of armed men in a bar in Zapopan, Jalisco. Although a few years have passed since the young man’s death, some interesting facts about El Pirata de Culiacán continue to come to light, giving a broad overview of Rosales Lagunas’ history. Juan Luis Rosales, “El Pirata de Culiacán” Juan Luis Rosales Lagunas, better known as El Pirata de Culiacán, went viral with the videos he posted of himself partying with his friends. One of the things that made this singular character unique were his catchphrases. “Así nomás quedó”, “Puro Pirata de Culiacán”, were the catchphrases that indicated something new in the young man’s life, sparking internet users come to learn more about this unique character, according to Criterio Hidalgo. People couldn’t get enough of him on social media.

Where was Juan Luis Rosales born? The young man quickly became popular on social media where he proudly showed his taste in jewelry, weapons, cars and the places he visited with his friends. Juan Luis’s lifestyle captured attention and his videos showed off wild life. But where did El Pirata de Culiacán come from? According to Infobae, he was born in Villa Juárez, Sinaloa, but at an early age his mother left hi with his grandmother and he never got to know his father. On social media, he showed his taste for alcohol, parties and hanging out with his friends, although the photos that stand out the most are where he carried guns.

What did he do for a living? Another piece of information that was released shortly after his death was that Juan Luis, before becoming “famous” on social media, left his grandmother’s house to head to the capital of the state of Sinaloa, Culiacán where washed cars for a living, according to Infobae. In Culiacán he made friends with people who loved drugs, guns and partying. His new friends provided him with money and introduced him to characters who gave him weapons. In fact, El Pirata de Culiacán went viral with a video where he’s falling down drunk.

El Pirata de Culiacán's excesses? Juan Luis Rosales Lagunas stood out for his fast life and extreme tastes. In the videos he shared, he was often using drugs. In one, he even inhales a gram of cocaine. He was known for being a YouTuber, but Juan Luis never had a channel on that platform. His friends used to do popular tributes to El Pirata on social media, according to Infobae.

Wasn't he afraid of drug traffickers? Before his death, El Pirata de Culiacán caught the attention of internet users when he decided to insult Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho", while he was intoxiated. "El Mencho, to me, is nothing…!", the famous Sinaloan declared a month before he died in a bar in Zapopan, Jalisco. According to infobae, on December 18, 2017, four armed men got out of a truck and entered the bar where the young man was with his friends.