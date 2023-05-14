Bisexual people make up approximately 50% of the LGBTQIA+ community.

What does it mean to be bisexual?

5 common myths about bisexuality. Five common myths about bisexuality! According to a study published by the Williams Institute, bisexual people make up approximately 50% of the LGBTQIA+ community. However, there is still some ignorance about this sexual orientation, which has led to many biphobic attitudes. Bisexuality is understood as the sexual and/or romantic attraction towards more than one gender or sexual identity, although not necessarily at the same time or with the same degree of intensity. Find out more about bisexuality some of the most common myths faced by members of this community. Bisexuality is just a phase One of the myths of bisexuality is that it does not exist in the spectrum of sexuality. Some believe that people who express a romantic and/or sexual attraction to more than one gender are just going through a phase or are unable to accept their homosexuality. Although it is true that sometimes bisexuality is a period of self-discovery on the road to identifying as homosexual, it is also true that, in some cases, the reverse is true. No matter what, bisexuality should not be downplayed, since millions of people around the world identify with this sexual orientation feeling attraction to more than one gender permanently.

Bisexuality is related to immorality Another of the myths of bisexuality is that people who identify as bisexual are often unfaithful, immoral, promiscuous or can only have superficial romantic relationships. This is only the result of ignorance about this sexual orientation and perpetuates the stigma on the LGBTQIA+ community, by associating sexual plenitude with negative judgments about pleasure. A study from Ohio University found that bisexuality is a spectrum of desires that people don’t always act upon. This means that many people can spend their entire lives being attracted to more than one gender, without acting on it.

Bisexual people aren’t part of the LGBTQIA+ community In several surveys carried out among the LGBTQIA+ community, it has been found that a good portion of people who identify as gay, lesbian and transgender feel that some bisexuals ‘betray’ the community by passing as heterosexual, which allows them to enjoy certain privileges and avoid discrimination. While it is true that this may be the case for some bisexual people, it is important to consider the fact that many of them are agents of change within their own community, dedicating themselves to the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights to eradicate inequality and injustice against gays and lesbians, as well as the rest of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Bisexuals can’t be homophobic Bisexuals, like the rest of the LGBTQIA+ community, may experience internalized homophobia as a result of the environment in which they have grown up and in which they develop personally and professionally, mainly due to fear of rejection by their family, friends or closest colleagues. Internalized homophobia can come out as verbal attacks towards LGBTQIA+ people, jokes that put oneself or others down, intent to change one’s attitudes or appearance, or rejection of other members of the community out of shame or fear what will they say

You aren’t bisexual if you’ve never had a same-sex relationship Many bisexual people will spend their whole lives acknowledging their bisexuality without the need to establish a romantic or sexual relationship with someone of the other sex. It is important, in all cases, to respect how people identify themselves, recognizing the fact that their interests or way of living their sexuality will not always fit into the preconceived ideas that people have about them. Doing so will help debunk the myths of bisexuality and thus create a greater openness towards this part of the LGBTQIA+ community.