These are biggest Hispanic stars in the US!

Hollywood would not be the same without the talent of these stars.

From acting to music, these entertainment icons stand out. Who are the biggest Hispanic stars in the United States? We introduce you to five celebrities that have changed the entertainment world! From music to acting, these show business icons have excelled in their professions. Meet the five biggest Hispanic stars in the United States. Find out who they are, when they started their careers, their most outstanding projects and the successes they have accumulated over the years. Without a doubt, they are a source of inspiration around the world. 5. The biggest Hispanic stars: George Lopez George Lopez is an actor, stand-up comedian, and television presenter born on April 23, 1961 in Los Angeles, California. His family is of Mexican descent. At a very young age, Lopez was abandoned by his parents, and was raised by his grandmother. He used humor to get through the hard times. Impressed by his work as a stand-up comedian, actress Sandra Bullock created and produced a sit-com for Lopez. Since then, he has become known as an icon of the Hispanic community in the United States. In addition, he is also an advocate for the Hispanic community, promoting equality and justice for Latinos.

4. Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez is an American dancer, actress, and singer of Puerto Rican descent. Although she first became known as a dancer, in 1993 she nabbed her first acting role. Since then she has appeared in numerous romantic comedies, action films and dramas alongside stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Jane Fonda, Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon. Her breakout role was starring as Selena, in the film of the same name. She revealed her great acting and singing talent. Since then, she has a successful music career and has become a businesswoman. She’s been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and two Grammy Awards.

3. Eva Longoria: One of the biggest Hispanic stars Eva Longoria is a film and television actress, producer, and director of Mexican descent. One of her first television roles was the character of Gabrielle Solis, in the acclaimed drama series Desperate Housewives. In addition to appearing in comedies, Longoria has stood out for producing and directing important series such as Gordita Chronicles, Jane the Virgin, Telenovela and Devious Maids. On her personal level, the actress has founded several charities, led by the Eva Longoria Foundation, focused on helping Latina women reach their potential through education and entrepreneurship.

2. Gloria Estefán Gloria Estefan is a reference for music and Hispanic heritage in the United States. Singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman, the artist of Cuban origin has made a home in the United States. She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Her career began with the group Miami Sound Machine, with which he recorded hits like Conga and Get On Your Feet. Some time after establishing herself as a solo artist, Estefan ventured into film and television, appearing in several films and in series such as One Day At A Time. She has received numerous awards and nominations, including several Grammys.

1. Andy Garcia Andy Garcia is an American film actor, director and producer of Cuban descent. Among his greatest successes are his performances in films such as The Godfather: Part III and Ocean’s Eleven. He has been nominated for Academy Awards and, although he has not yet won one, he has received a Grammy for best tropical Latin album for Ahora Sí. The actor is a faithful defender of democracy and the human rights of his Cuban compatriots. He has also directed films including, The Lost City and Cachao: One More. He has at least four films coming out in 2023 where he will share credits with Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Sylvester Stallone.