4 pansexuality myths debunked
What does it mean to be pansexual? Four of the most common pansexuality myths explained. Learn about this sexual orientation and the LGBTQIA+ community.
- What does it mean to be pansexual?
- Four of the most common pansexuality myths explained.
- Learn more about this sexual orientation and the LGBTQIA+ community.
Four common pansexuality myths. Pansexuality is a sexual orientation in which a person is sexually, emotionally, or romantically attracted to people regardless of their gender identity or gender expression. Unlike bisexuality, which refers to attraction to two genders, pansexuality is not limited to attraction to binary genders (male and female), but includes attraction to people of non-binary genders, such as fluid, queer and the non-conforming.
This sexual orientation focuses on the attraction towards people as individuals regardless of how they identify. Pansexuality is an important part of sexual and gender diversity, so it is important to understand what it means and to break down the most common myths most surrounding it.
Pansexuality myths: It is the same as bisexuality
One of the main myths about pansexuality is that it is the same as bisexuality. Although they have certain things in common, it’s important to understand the differences. In some cases, people can refer to themselves as pansexual and bisexual at the same time, but this is up to the individual.
People who identify as pansexual are attracted to all gender identities, meaning they can be in a sexual or romantic relationship with anyone, regardless of how they identify. Bisexual people can be attracted to multiple gender identities, but not necessarily all.
Pansexual people are confused
One of the myths of pansexuality, as well as bisexuality, is that it is a stage that people will grow out of once they figure out what they really want. This belief only generates more stigma within the community, making people feel, on many occasions, that pansexuals and bisexuals do not exist within the LGBTQIA+ community.
Identifying as pansexual does not mean one is confused. Attraction to people of all genders is as real as any other type of attraction within the LGBTQIA+ community, and denying it could lead to internalized homophobia or transphobia.
Pansexuality myths: They are more likely to be promiscuous
Being attracted to all gender identities and expressions does not mean that pansexual people will automatically be attracted to all people, nor does it mean that they will act on that attraction. As with any other sexual orientation, pansexuals may or may not relate to another person based on their common interests, ideals, and beliefs.
Assuming that pansexual people are attracted to everyone all the time is wrong and offensive. For example, heterosexual people are not attracted to all heterosexuals all of the time, nor do they have sex with everyone.
It is incompatible with monogamy
Another myth of the pansexuality it is that it is incompatible with monogamy. Although it is true that couples can choose the parameters of their relationships, it is also true that sexual orientation has not been shown to be a factor that influences infidelity.
Debunking the myths about pansexuality could contribute to a better understanding of the challenges that this part of the LGBTQIA+ community experiences and, thus, help to break down the stigma and prejudices around this sexual orientation.