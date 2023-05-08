What does it mean to be pansexual?

Four of the most common pansexuality myths explained.

Learn more about this sexual orientation and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Four common pansexuality myths. Pansexuality is a sexual orientation in which a person is sexually, emotionally, or romantically attracted to people regardless of their gender identity or gender expression. Unlike bisexuality, which refers to attraction to two genders, pansexuality is not limited to attraction to binary genders (male and female), but includes attraction to people of non-binary genders, such as fluid, queer and the non-conforming.

This sexual orientation focuses on the attraction towards people as individuals regardless of how they identify. Pansexuality is an important part of sexual and gender diversity, so it is important to understand what it means and to break down the most common myths most surrounding it.

Pansexuality myths: It is the same as bisexuality

One of the main myths about pansexuality is that it is the same as bisexuality. Although they have certain things in common, it’s important to understand the differences. In some cases, people can refer to themselves as pansexual and bisexual at the same time, but this is up to the individual.

People who identify as pansexual are attracted to all gender identities, meaning they can be in a sexual or romantic relationship with anyone, regardless of how they identify. Bisexual people can be attracted to multiple gender identities, but not necessarily all.