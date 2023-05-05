4 myths of asexuality: Understanding the spectrum

About 1% of the world’s population identifies as asexual.

Ignorance of asexuality has resulted in prejudice.

Four common myths about asexuality.

Asexuality means a person does not experience sexual attraction towards other people, or experiences it in a very limited way or only in specific circumstances. Asexuals may feel romantic, affectionate, or emotional attraction to other people, but they do not necessarily want to have sex.

Most scientists and people who study human sexuality say that asexuality is rare and that only around 1% of the population identifies with this spectrum of sexuality. However, it is not a new sexual orientation, so it is important to dispel some myths about it.

Myths of asexuality: It is a lifestyle

The general ignorance of what asexuality is has generated confusion, since many believe that it’s not a sexual orientation but is a lifestyle choice in which people decide to abstain from having sexual relations. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Unlike celibacy, which is a decision made based on a conviction, asexuality means that people have no interest in relating sexually with other people. Like homosexual or transgender people, asexuals do not choose this orientation. It is not possible to change it and trying to do so could create a greater stigma on this spectrum of sexuality.