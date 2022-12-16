These are the best home remedies for a cough.

Coughing is one of the lingering symptoms of a respiratory infection.

In some cases, a cough may take several weeks to clear up.

Home remedies for a cough. Respiratory infections are common in the winter. Depending on their severity, symptoms can include a runny nose, mild fever and, one of the most annoying, a dry or phlegmy cough.

If you don’t have a severe cold or flu your symptoms should disappear fairly quickly. However, it is possible to reduce some of them with natural remedies. Here are four natural home remedies for a cough!

4.Honey

Honey is one of the most effective natural remedies for a cough. Various scientific studies have shown that this versatile food contains properties that are similar to dextromethorphan, a powerful antibiotic prescribed in cases of respiratory infections.

Honey can be consumed in different ways to relieve coughs. You can just eat it in its pure state or add it to teas. Taking it several times a day will help relieve a cough and could even reduce the possibility of needing antibiotics.