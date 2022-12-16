4 home remedies to relieve a cough
Coughing is one of the annoying lingering symptoms of a respiratory infection. These are the best home remedies for a cough.
- These are the best home remedies for a cough.
- Coughing is one of the lingering symptoms of a respiratory infection.
- In some cases, a cough may take several weeks to clear up.
Home remedies for a cough. Respiratory infections are common in the winter. Depending on their severity, symptoms can include a runny nose, mild fever and, one of the most annoying, a dry or phlegmy cough.
If you don’t have a severe cold or flu your symptoms should disappear fairly quickly. However, it is possible to reduce some of them with natural remedies. Here are four natural home remedies for a cough!
4.Honey
Honey is one of the most effective natural remedies for a cough. Various scientific studies have shown that this versatile food contains properties that are similar to dextromethorphan, a powerful antibiotic prescribed in cases of respiratory infections.
Honey can be consumed in different ways to relieve coughs. You can just eat it in its pure state or add it to teas. Taking it several times a day will help relieve a cough and could even reduce the possibility of needing antibiotics.
3. Gargling salt water is a home remedy for a cough
Gargling with salt water is an effective remedy to relieve a sore or scratchy throat, as well as coughing, which is usually one of the later symptoms of respiratory infections. Scientifically, saltwater gargling has been shown to act as a natural antiseptic that could reduce viral load and contribute to improved well-being.
To prepare the salt water you only need a half tablespoon of salt and a glass of warm or hot water. It is important that the water is at a comfortable temperature. You should gargle with this mixture several times a day, unless you are an adult suffering from high blood pressure.
2.Ginger
Ginger is a root that is rich in anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used to relieve chronic coughs and reduce pain, among other things. Various scientific studies have established that ginger contains medicinal properties capable of reducing the symptoms associated with diseases such as asthma and respiratory infections. Of course, its use must be monitored by a health professional to avoid allergic reactions.
If you are able to consume ginger, you can prepare it in a variety of ways. One of the most recommended is in the form of tea, placing some pieces of this root in boiling water. Ginger can also be added to teas or certain foods, but it is important to use small amounts to avoid stomach upset.
1. Water vapor for cough
Steam is extremely beneficial for people who suffer from some type of respiratory infection because it helps reduce the accumulation of phlegm and moisturize the throat. This can reduce the pain and the intensity of the cough — either as a complementary treatment to medications or as a natural alternative.
To alleviate coughing symptom with water vapor, you can simply turn your shower on at the hottest temperature and let the bathroom fill with steam so you can inhale it for 10 minutes. Repeat this home remedy for a cough twice a day, trying to stay far enough away from the steam to avoid burns.