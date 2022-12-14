4 habits to help you lose weight faster
Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. Find out what habits will help you lose weight faster in the New Year.
In a survey of more than 300 people, 48% of them responded that, among their New Year’s resolutions, they wanted to adopt new habits that would allow them to lose weight, reduce stress, save money and sleep better.
Weight loss is one of the most common resolutions. After all of the excess eating during the holidays, many people want to improve their diets to lose a few pounds. If you want to lose weight faster, follow these four tips!
4. Exercise
A sedentary lifestyle is one of the factors that most contributes to excess weight. To get rid of those extra pounds, it is best to get down to work and start exercising regularly, whether it’s taking walks, strength training or any other activity that involves movement, such as dancing, yoga, or biking.
To lose weight, you must have a caloric deficit, that is, it is necessary to burn more calories than are consumed. You will be able to lose weight without exercising but the process may be a bit slower. In any case, remember to increase the intensity of your exercise progressively and consult with your doctor to find out which activity is best for you depending on your age, lifestyle and goals.
3. Plan your meals to lose weight
Numerous scientific studies have established that there is a relationship between meal planning and losing or maintaining body weight. This is a way to control portions, calories and the quality of food that you eat each day.
Planning meals also encourages you to eat a greater variety of foods, that are more nutritionally balanced. With this, weight loss will happen progressively and it will be easier to reach your goal.
2. Mindfulness helps with weight loss
For many people, food is a kind of comfort or refuge. Over time, the excess calories consumed per day leads to weight gain, which is often harmful to your physical and mental health. Practicing mindfulness could be the answer to connecting with yourself and changing habits from a new perspective of self-knowledge.
By understanding the habits that lead to a sedentary lifestyle or a poor diet, it could be easier to implement strategies to regulate negative emotions and start the year with a healthier outlook that will help you lose weight in the short- and long-term.
1. Get enough sleep
If you want lose weight faster, it’s important to get plenty of sleep. Studies prove that people who sleep less are more likely to consume more calories per day. Even if you are on a healthy diet, going to bed too late could slow down weight loss.
Experts recommend sleeping at least seven hours a day for better results. All this must be accompanied by a balanced diet, moderate physical activity and expert guidance for gradual, safe and long-term weight loss.