Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

In the US, about 50% of people plan to adopt new habits in January.

Find out 4 habits that will help you lose weight fast.

In a survey of more than 300 people, 48% of them responded that, among their New Year’s resolutions, they wanted to adopt new habits that would allow them to lose weight, reduce stress, save money and sleep better.

Weight loss is one of the most common resolutions. After all of the excess eating during the holidays, many people want to improve their diets to lose a few pounds. If you want to lose weight faster, follow these four tips!

4. Exercise

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the factors that most contributes to excess weight. To get rid of those extra pounds, it is best to get down to work and start exercising regularly, whether it’s taking walks, strength training or any other activity that involves movement, such as dancing, yoga, or biking.

To lose weight, you must have a caloric deficit, that is, it is necessary to burn more calories than are consumed. You will be able to lose weight without exercising but the process may be a bit slower. In any case, remember to increase the intensity of your exercise progressively and consult with your doctor to find out which activity is best for you depending on your age, lifestyle and goals.