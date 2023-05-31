Authorities clash with drug traffickers and shooting breaks out.

10 suspected criminals were killed.

Images of the tragedy are circulating on social media.

An armed confrontation between the Nuevo León, Mexico police and drug traffickers left 10 suspected criminals dead and four police officers injured. The incident took place in the middle of the highway to Nuevo Laredo. Images of the attack went viral on social media.

The Mexican authorities continue in the fight against drug trafficking, which has caused the US to issue travel alerts for the region.

POLICE CONFRONTATION WITH NARCOS LEAVES 10 DEAD

Gerardo Palacios, the Secretaría de Seguridad de Nuevo León, issued a recent press release that officers exchanged gunfire with suspected drug traffickers and at least four policemen were injured and 10 suspects were killed.

«Confrontation between the Civil Force and criminals on the federal highway to Nuevo Laredo. Civil Force personnel were shot at by individuals who were traveling in three armored trucks,» Gerardo Palacios announced on social media.