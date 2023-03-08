343 migrants found in an abandoned trailer in Mexico

343 migrants were found in an abandoned trailer in Mexico.

More than a hundred of them were minors.

Immigration authorities made the discovery.

Three hundred and forty-three migrants were found after being abandoned in a trailer in Mexico. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, March 5, when the Mexican immigration authorities discovered 343 abandoned migrants inside a truck trailer on a highway in the southeastern part of the country.

According to The Associated Press, more than one hundred of the migrants were unaccompanied minors. Most of the migrants were from Guatemala.

343 migrants are found in an abandoned trailer in Mexico

According to the statement issued by the National Institute of Migration, the migrants in the trailer came from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador. It was also noted that, of these 343 migrants found by immigration authorities, 103 of them were unaccompanied minors. The Associated Press reported that most of the victims were of Guatemalan origin.

The INM stated that the trailer was found on the Cosamaloapan-La Tinaja highway without a driver. The box had a double floor made of metallic structures, as well as fans anchored in the lower part and grilles on the ceiling.