Three people killed, including a toddler, in Chicago highway shooting

Three people were killed in a Chicago highway shooting.

A toddler is among the victims.

Police are investigating the tragic incident.

Chicago highway shooting. A shooting on Interstate 57 in Chicago left three people dead. According to Chicago police, one of the victims was a one-year-old. At this time, the investigation continues to determine exactly what happened.

The police also confirmed that no arrests have been made. Shootings in the US have become an ongoing problem. So far this year there have been around 82 mass shootings in the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

3 KILLED IN CHICAGO HIGHWAY SHOOTING

Foto: YouTube

Chicago police confirmed that three people were killed, including a toddler, after a shooting on Interstate 57 in Chicago. According to the authorities, the incident occurred near 111th Street and authorities are investigating what led up to the tragedy.

“The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on I-57 near 111th Street on the south side,” Illinois State Police spokesman Josh Robinson reported, according to KSNB LOCAL 4. After the incident, a section of the highway was closed and authorities began to gather evidence.