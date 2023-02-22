Three people killed, including a toddler, in Chicago highway shooting
Three people were killed in a Chicago highway shooting. A toddler is among the victims. Police are investigating the tragic incident.
- Three people were killed in a Chicago highway shooting.
- A toddler is among the victims.
- Police are investigating the tragic incident.
Chicago highway shooting. A shooting on Interstate 57 in Chicago left three people dead. According to Chicago police, one of the victims was a one-year-old. At this time, the investigation continues to determine exactly what happened.
The police also confirmed that no arrests have been made. Shootings in the US have become an ongoing problem. So far this year there have been around 82 mass shootings in the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
3 KILLED IN CHICAGO HIGHWAY SHOOTING
Foto: YouTube
Chicago police confirmed that three people were killed, including a toddler, after a shooting on Interstate 57 in Chicago. According to the authorities, the incident occurred near 111th Street and authorities are investigating what led up to the tragedy.
“The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on I-57 near 111th Street on the south side,” Illinois State Police spokesman Josh Robinson reported, according to KSNB LOCAL 4. After the incident, a section of the highway was closed and authorities began to gather evidence.
What happened to the victims?
Foto: YouTube
One-year-old A-mara Hall was among those who died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Family members of the other two victims have not yet been notified, spokeswoman Brittany Hill said, according to The Associated Press.
The victims’ vehicle left the highway and came to a stop near the top of the 111th Street off-ramp. Two people were found dead at the scene and four were taken to the hospital, Robinson said. One of the four later died, the AP reported.
Do police have suspects?
According to NBC, all the people who were injured in the shooting were children, but the ages of the victims were not specified. Currently their condition is unknown.
“No one is in custody in connection with the shooting on Interstate 57 near 111th Street, which occurred around 10:37 p.m. local time and closed the northbound lanes of the interstate for hours,” the Illinois State Police stated in a press release.
What is known about the shooting?
Initially, authorities revealed that three children were among the injured and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, reported NBC Chicago. Shortly after, spokesman Robinson said the investigation “is still in its infancy,” according to the AP reported.
Public safety in Chicago is an important factor for voters in the upcoming mayoral election. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for rising crime, with homicides hitting a 25-year high in 2021 at about 800.