12-year-old Brian Ramirez drowned at Lake Russell.

A day later 45-year-old Constantin Pascal drowned attempting to rescue his son.

The incidents rocked the Georgia immigrant community.

The rising temperatures across the country have prompted many families to seek relief from the heat by visiting pools and lakes. Taking a refreshing dip can be a great way to cope with the scorching heat. However, it is important to exercise caution, as there have been unfortunate incidents where individuals have lost their lives on the water.

Tragically, just last weekend, two separate incidents occurred in Georgia. The deaths were unrelated but they happened in very similar situations, resulting in the loss of a 12-year-old boy and a 45-year-old father.

12-year-old Brian Ramirez was found 10 feet under the water

The first death was 12-year-old Brian Ramirez, who lived in Cornelia. The poor kid was spending the day with his relatives at Lake Russell in Habersham County. They planned to enjoy a pleasant time together and cool during the heat wave. No one imagined Brian would enter the water and never come out again.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they discovered Brian submerged approximately 10 feet below the water’s surface. Despite their best efforts to revive him, the 20 minutes he spent underwater proved to be fatal. Brian was swiftly airlifted to a nearby hospital via airlift, but tragically, all attempts to save his life were in vain, as confirmed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).