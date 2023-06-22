Chronicle: Tragic weekend for GA immigrant community after 2 drown in separate incidents
12-year-old Brian Ramirez drowned at Lake Russell. A day later 45-year-old Constantin Pascal drowned attempting to rescue his son.
- 12-year-old Brian Ramirez drowned at Lake Russell.
- A day later 45-year-old Constantin Pascal drowned attempting to rescue his son.
- The incidents rocked the Georgia immigrant community.
The rising temperatures across the country have prompted many families to seek relief from the heat by visiting pools and lakes. Taking a refreshing dip can be a great way to cope with the scorching heat. However, it is important to exercise caution, as there have been unfortunate incidents where individuals have lost their lives on the water.
Tragically, just last weekend, two separate incidents occurred in Georgia. The deaths were unrelated but they happened in very similar situations, resulting in the loss of a 12-year-old boy and a 45-year-old father.
12-year-old Brian Ramirez was found 10 feet under the water
The first death was 12-year-old Brian Ramirez, who lived in Cornelia. The poor kid was spending the day with his relatives at Lake Russell in Habersham County. They planned to enjoy a pleasant time together and cool during the heat wave. No one imagined Brian would enter the water and never come out again.
Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they discovered Brian submerged approximately 10 feet below the water’s surface. Despite their best efforts to revive him, the 20 minutes he spent underwater proved to be fatal. Brian was swiftly airlifted to a nearby hospital via airlift, but tragically, all attempts to save his life were in vain, as confirmed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
A father jumped into the water to rescue his son
The second case was that of a Romanian immigrant who lived in Lawrenceville. Tragedy struck at Lake Hartwell when Constantin Pascal, 45, and his family embarked on a leisurely outing. However, their fun quickly transformed into a nightmarish ordeal. As a protective father, Pascal sprang into action when he noticed that his child’s life jacket had become unfastened while tubing.
Like a good protective father, Pascal leaped into the water to rectify the issue. Tragically, Pascal had neglected to put on his own life jacket and he never re-emerged from the water.
It took several hours to locate Pascal
According to the DNR reports, the child was rescued by another person. Several law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene to begin the search for Pascal. His body was found a few hours later by the Hart County Fire Unit. Again, it was already too late.
There was nothing they could do to save him. What a tragedy that two families are in mourning right now and it all happened in an instant. That is why I want to urge each one of you who read this to take the necessary precautions when you visit rivers, lakes and other tourist sites. Misfortunes happen in the blink of an eye. Better safe than sorry. Thanks for reading my Chronicle today on MundoNow. Until next time.