Bus full of schoolchildren falls into a ravine leaving at least 16 dead

On Wednesday, September 14, in the morning, a minibus that was filled beyond capacity with passengers, went off the road and fell into a deep ravine near Sawjian, a town in Poonch district, in Jammu, North India.

According to the Press Trust of India news agency, there were at least 36 people in the bus when the accident occurred. In an initial report, authorities said 11 people were dead and 29 others were injured, The Associated Press reported.

They also detailed that nine people had died at the scene, while two more later died in hospital, leaving open the possibility that the death toll could rise. “The death toll is likely to rise in view of the critical injuries of 9 passengers,” an official said.