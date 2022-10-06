Eligible Americans will receive $1,000 monthly payments this fall
Eligible California residents will receive $1,000 monthly guaranteed basic income payments as early as this fall, according to The Sun.
The monthly payments will be made possible by funding raised through a combination of initiatives sponsored by local government and non-profit organizations.
San Diego nonprofits Café X and Jewish Family Service will begin providing $1,000 monthly checks to 25 low-income Black women in a new program they hope to expand this year.
According to The San Diego Tribune, the program will begin rolling out this fall, with qualifying women receiving their first $1,000 check very shortly. However, the exact income eligibility guidelines are still unclear.
More payments for California residents
The $1,000 monthly payments are not the only aid being sent out in California. San Diego also began sending monthly payments of $500 – $150 to low-income families in March.
Also, new checks for up to $1,050 will be sent to millions of eligible Americans in just a few days, according to The Sun. This is a tax rebate that will be sent to California's middle class and will arrive via direct deposit to bank accounts or as a paper check to mailboxes beginning October 7, 2022.
23 million households will receive a generous check
This week, the state will send tax rebate checks for up to $1,050 to approximately 23 million households in the Golden State. Although there are only a few days left to receive the tax rebate, many Californians have been pushing to receive the money as soon as possible. “MCTR payments cannot be expedited by contacting the Franchise Tax Board,” the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) told Nexstar, as reported by KTLA.
"Californians who meet all eligibility criteria do not need to do anything to receive their payments," the agency added. Payments will be issued in two rounds. The first is from October 7 to 25 and the second from October 28 to November 14.