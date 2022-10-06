Eligible Americans will receive $1,000 monthly payments this fall.

The payment is aimed at low-income people.

Who qualifies?

Eligible California residents will receive $1,000 monthly guaranteed basic income payments as early as this fall, according to The Sun.

The monthly payments will be made possible by funding raised through a combination of initiatives sponsored by local government and non-profit organizations.

San Diego nonprofits Café X and Jewish Family Service will begin providing $1,000 monthly checks to 25 low-income Black women in a new program they hope to expand this year.

According to The San Diego Tribune, the program will begin rolling out this fall, with qualifying women receiving their first $1,000 check very shortly. However, the exact income eligibility guidelines are still unclear.