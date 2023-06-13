More than 100 people get food poisoning at a wedding in Mexico

Over 100 people had to be treated for food poisoning at a wedding.

14 were transported to the hospital.

What a terrible way to kick off your marriage!

On Sunday morning, ambulances were called to several hotels in Tepotzotlán, a viceroyalty town in Mexico. This was because over 100 people came down with food poisoning after attending a wedding.

According to Dr. Rodolfo Andrade Ortega, head of Civil Protection of Tepotzotlán, 109 people became ill. Two of them were teenagers — age 15 and 17 — who had to be hospitalized.

The wedding was held at the Tepotzotlán ranch facilities and was attended by 250 guests. The bride and groom never imagined their wedding would end in tragedy.

So far it has been reported that 109 people have been affected. Emergency services were called to the Gran Hotel Real, after several guests complained of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea.