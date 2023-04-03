10-year-old boy survives shark attack in Mexico.

Dillon Armijo turned 10 just a few weeks ago.

His brother, who was playing next to him, rescued him from the water.

Ten-year-old boy survives shark attack in Mexico. Dillon Armijo’s mother lived through the most terrifying experience of her life while enjoying spring break with her two children in Mexico. The children were victims of a ferocious shark attack in the water.

“You always say that this will not happen to you, but unfortunately it happened to Dillon, who turned 10 just a few weeks ago,” say the little one’s family.

A big wave came and a shark attacked Dillon Armijo

As many families do, Dillon went with his mom and older brother on spring break to Cancun, Mexico. They took the opportunity to take a break from school and spend time together as a family.

One day, while he was playing with his brother on the beach, in knee-deep water, the unexpected happened when a big wave came in and he was attacked by a shark.