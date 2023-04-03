10-year-old boy survives shark attack during spring break in Mexico (VIDEO)
10-year-old boy survives shark attack in Mexico. Dillon Armijo turned 10 just a few weeks ago. His brother rescued him from the water.
- 10-year-old boy survives shark attack in Mexico.
- Dillon Armijo turned 10 just a few weeks ago.
- His brother, who was playing next to him, rescued him from the water.
Ten-year-old boy survives shark attack in Mexico. Dillon Armijo’s mother lived through the most terrifying experience of her life while enjoying spring break with her two children in Mexico. The children were victims of a ferocious shark attack in the water.
“You always say that this will not happen to you, but unfortunately it happened to Dillon, who turned 10 just a few weeks ago,” say the little one’s family.
A big wave came and a shark attacked Dillon Armijo
As many families do, Dillon went with his mom and older brother on spring break to Cancun, Mexico. They took the opportunity to take a break from school and spend time together as a family.
One day, while he was playing with his brother on the beach, in knee-deep water, the unexpected happened when a big wave came in and he was attacked by a shark.
His brother rescued Dillon from the water
His brother, who was playing next to him, rescued him from the water and carried him to a safe place on the beach. Dillon’s mother rushed to his aid and immediately transported him to the emergency room.
The boy sustained massive damage to his leg, including two broken bones as well as extensive nerve and tendon damage. His meniscus was severed.
Dillon Armijo needed several surgeries
Dillon Armijo underwent surgery in Cancun but he needed more treatment. He received an emergency referral to the Children’s Hospital in Colorado. There, he underwent two other surgeries.
Dillon’s final surgery was on March 24, 2023. An incredible team of doctors successfully repaired almost all of the damage caused in the ferocious shark attack.
He will require many hours of physical therapy to walk again
Hope is reborn thanks to the doctors and a tissue donor. Dillon will, in time, walk again. He will soon return home. However, he requires many hours of physical therapy to walk again, explained one of Dillon’s family’s best friends, who has two children, and started a in GoFundMe campaign for him.
“If you can, please support this family and donate.” Any aid to his recovery becomes a great opportunity to see him walk again.